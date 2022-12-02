HAKII Launches Its Innovative Open-Ear Headband Headphones

Smart sports equipment brand, HAKII, announces plans to launch the HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones, a groundbreaking type of wearable stereo open-ear headphones

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAKII has officially announced release of the HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones on December 2, following a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The smart sports equipment brand known for providing state-of-the-art products "to create a brand-new 'smart × sports' lifestyle experience for young people and meet the potential sports demands" aims to deliver a unique experience to its customers with the release of the wearable stereo open ear headphones.

HAKII MIX Smart Headband Headphones

The new type of headphones offers a wide range of features and functionalities that stand it out from other products on the market. The HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones are designed with air conduction technology and stereo surround sound for the best listening experience. Other features of the headphones include a dual noise-canceling microphone and quick charging with 8 hours of battery life. Their ergonomic, headband design weighing just 90g makes it feel like a second skin with a function of holding the hair in place from blocking the vision of the user. The HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones also have several buttons for easy operations and V5.3 Bluetooth technology for instant connection, ultimately delivering an all-inclusive, exceptional experience.

The HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones have reached the crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter and exceeded the target amount by 3 times.

To learn more about the HAKII Mix Smart Headband Headphones and other top-notch products from the HAKII brand, visit - www.hakii.com. HAKII can also be found across social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and Pinterest.

HAKII is a fast-growing consumer brand that focuses on smart sports equipment, with a creative and forward-thinking team that specializes in designing differentiated products that satisfy different sports scenarios so as to create a brand-new "smart × sports" lifestyle experience for young people and meet the potential sports demands that pay more attention to intelligence, social contact and trendiness in the future.

