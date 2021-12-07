Hakimo Co-Founder and CEO Samuel Joseph accepted into Forbes Technology Council

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samuel Joseph , co-founder and CEO of Hakimo, a technology company developing artificial intelligence software for the physical security industry, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Mr. Joseph was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Hakimo

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Joseph into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Mr. Joseph has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Mr. Joseph will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Mr. Joseph will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"Hakimo has modernized the physical security industry by bringing cybersecurity-like tools powered by artificial intelligence," said Mr. Joseph. "Forbes Technology Council will allow us to cement that leadership position in the industry by providing a platform to express our thought leadership to other industry superstars. Forbes is widely revered as the leader in business and strategy, and it is an honor to be accepted into this esteemed group of technology leaders and executives. It is really a proud moment to join the ranks of stalwarts like the CTO at IBM (Anshul Sheopuri), Vice President at Google (Shalini Govil-Pai), CEO at SentinelOne (Tomer Weingarten), the Chief Security Officer at Boston Scientific (John L. Sullivan), and the Vice President of Products at HubSpot (Poorvi Shrivastav), who represent public companies that are worth $104 billion, $1.89 trillion, $15 billion, $58 billion, and $38 billion respectively."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT HAKIMO

Hakimo is a technology company that builds a smart monitoring platform powered by artificial intelligence for enterprise physical security teams. Hakimo was founded by AI researchers from Stanford University and is funded by top Silicon Valley venture capital firms. For more details, visit www.hakimo.ai or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Julie Ferris-Tillman

[email protected]

256-457-8786

SOURCE Hakimo