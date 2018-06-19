Hakkasan Group And Calvin Harris Partner To Eliminate Plastic Straws From Hakkasan Venues

"My friend and tour photographer Conor McDonnell has been working closely with the World Wildlife Fund and has been sharing his first-hand experience of the damage plastic waste is doing to the environment," said Calvin Harris. "We want to reduce the impact of harmful plastics, so we decided to take action. I am grateful to Hakkasan Group for supporting us and helping us make a difference. I hope other venues in the city and around the world will do the same."

Research indicates that 500 million straws are used and discarded every day in the United States alone. Throughout the year, 175 billion single-use plastic straws find their way into the environment, filling up landfills and littering waterways and oceans.

Many Fortune 500 companies are also joining the initiative to eliminate plastic straws.

While single-use plastic straws constitute just a small percentage of the plastic that ends up in the world's waterways, small actions can make a big difference.

"In the fast-paced environment in which we operate, it's easy to lose sight of wider social issues on which we have an impact," said Hakkasan Group CEO Nick McCabe. "We're incredibly proud to partner with Calvin on this initiative to reduce our consumption of single-use plastics."

