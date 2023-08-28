Hakkōda Brings Cloud Innovation to the Public Sector

Hakkōda Hires Two Public Sector Industry Cloud Veterans to Lead Efforts in Federal, State & Local, and Education Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakkoda, the cloud data experts specializing in Snowflake, today announced their expansion into the public sector market. Hakkoda will leverage their commercial success in healthcare, insurance, and financial services to bring modern data services and innovative solutions to governmental organizations. With the addition of public sector cloud pioneers Jay Tansing, Head of Public Sector, and Dan Osborne, Director of SLED, Hakkoda is poised to help government agencies assetize and unlock the full potential of their data. Tansing and Osborne bring a collective 40 years of public sector solutions experience to Hakkoda.

Governmental organizations are recognizing the value of assetizing their data for data-driven decision making and for improving the delivery of services, driving operational efficiency, and measuring positive outcomes for citizens. Earlier this year, Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, launched the Government & Education Data Cloud . As an Elite Snowflake Services partner with teams of 100% Snowflake certified engineers, Hakkoda's entry into the public sector marks a significant milestone in enabling these organizations to harness the power of Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud and embrace a data-driven culture.

"Our move into the public sector market is a strong indicator of our alignment with Snowflake's investment in the Government & Education Data Cloud," said Jay Tansing, Head of Public Sector at Hakkoda . "We are excited to leverage our expertise to deliver mission-critical solutions that achieve better outcomes through data-driven decision making in the public sector market."

Hakkoda's investment in the public sector market, following the launch of Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud, indicates a turn in expectations for citizen services, as many government agencies look to modernize legacy data infrastructures.

"Our State & Local offerings will accelerate desired outcomes for governmental organizations with vital human services and technology modernization initiatives," said Dan Osborne, State & Local and Education Lead. "We are also uniquely positioned to partner with learning institutions on modernizing their data architecture to drive better student outcomes and operational decisions.

"As federal, state, local and education organizations look to embrace the potential of the Data Cloud, Hakkoda and Snowflake are competitively positioned to make a difference for and drive meaningful outcomes for their mission," said Matthew Rose, Industry Principal, Public Sector at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing our work with Hakkoda ultimately to drive measurable innovation in the public sector."

To learn more about Hakkoda's expansion into the public sector and their data-driven solutions for government organizations, visit their website at Hakkoda.io.

About Hakkōda

Hakkoda is a modern data consultancy built to harness the power of data and embolden changemakers to create a better world. We are a Snowflake Elite services partner and our team of data engineers, architects, data scientists, and analysts are 100% SnowPro certified. We combine data domain expertise with deep industry knowledge in financial services, healthcare, the public sector, and marketing technology to help our clients migrate to Snowflake, retire legacy tech debt, and optimize their data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. To learn more, visit https://Hakkoda.io/ .

