Hakkōda Brings Cloud Innovation to the Public Sector

News provided by

Hakkoda, Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 14:54 ET

Hakkōda Hires Two Public Sector Industry Cloud Veterans to Lead Efforts in Federal, State & Local, and Education Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakkoda, the cloud data experts specializing in Snowflake, today announced their expansion into the public sector market. Hakkoda will leverage their commercial success in healthcare, insurance, and financial services to bring modern data services and innovative solutions to governmental organizations. With the addition of public sector cloud pioneers Jay Tansing, Head of Public Sector, and Dan Osborne, Director of SLED, Hakkoda is poised to help government agencies assetize and unlock the full potential of their data. Tansing and Osborne bring a collective 40 years of public sector solutions experience to Hakkoda.

Governmental organizations are recognizing the value of assetizing their data for  data-driven decision making and for improving the delivery of  services, driving operational efficiency, and measuring  positive outcomes for citizens. Earlier this year, Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, launched the Government & Education Data Cloud. As an Elite Snowflake Services partner with  teams of 100% Snowflake certified engineers, Hakkoda's  entry into the public sector marks a significant milestone in enabling these organizations to harness the power of Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud and embrace a data-driven culture.

"Our move into the public sector market is a strong indicator of our alignment with Snowflake's investment in the Government & Education Data Cloud," said Jay Tansing, Head of Public Sector at Hakkoda. "We are excited to leverage our expertise to deliver mission-critical solutions that achieve better outcomes through data-driven decision making in the public sector market."

Hakkoda's investment in the public sector market, following the launch of Snowflake's Government & Education Data Cloud, indicates a turn in expectations for citizen services, as many government agencies look to modernize legacy data infrastructures.

"Our State & Local offerings will accelerate desired outcomes for governmental organizations with vital human services and technology modernization initiatives," said Dan Osborne, State & Local and Education Lead. "We are also uniquely positioned to partner with learning institutions on modernizing their data architecture to drive better student outcomes and operational decisions.

"As federal, state, local and education organizations look to embrace the potential of the Data Cloud, Hakkoda and Snowflake are competitively positioned to make a difference for and drive meaningful outcomes for their mission," said Matthew Rose, Industry Principal, Public Sector at Snowflake. "We look forward to continuing our work with Hakkoda ultimately to drive measurable innovation in the public sector."

To learn more about Hakkoda's expansion into the public sector and their data-driven solutions for government organizations, visit their website at Hakkoda.io.

Follow Hakkōda:

About Hakkōda
Hakkoda is a modern data consultancy built to harness the power of data and embolden changemakers to create a better world. We are a Snowflake Elite services partner and our team of data engineers, architects, data scientists, and analysts are 100% SnowPro certified. We combine data domain expertise with deep industry knowledge in financial services, healthcare, the public sector, and marketing technology to help our clients migrate to Snowflake, retire legacy tech debt, and optimize their data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. To learn more, visit https://Hakkoda.io/.

SOURCE Hakkoda, Inc.

Also from this source

Hakkoda Named Snowflake's Americas Innovation Partner of the Year

Hakkoda Secures New Investment Capital to Drive Expansion into New Markets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.