Hakkoda Named Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year 2024

Hakkoda, a cloud data engineering consultancy specializing in Snowflake, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has been named the 2024 Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company.

Hakkoda was recognized for its achievements as part of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, helping joint customers build and implement compliant data infrastructures while improving operations, patient experiences, and financial performance. Hakkoda empowers healthcare and life sciences organizations to leverage data for essential functions, such as streamlining clinical workflows, as well as hyper-modern capabilities such as outcome-driven AI-powered analytics, MLOps, and automation. With deep healthcare and life sciences domain knowledge and extensive data architecture expertise, Hakkoda enables organizations to tap the power of Snowflake's platform strategically, and unlock the full potential of their data.

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts helping critical industries modernize their data stacks, and proud to accept the Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year award," said Erik Duffield, CEO of Hakkoda. "Working with an innovative partner like Snowflake is critical to accomplishing Hakkoda's ultimate Healthcare and Life Sciences mission: improving patient lives with data."

"Congratulations to Hakkoda for being named as Snowflake's Snowflake Healthcare and Life Sciences Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year," said Tyler Prince, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Snowflake. "A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. Hakkoda is core to that mission, and together we're helping organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

About Hakkōda

Hakkoda leads the world in Snowflake consulting. We supply the talent and managed services that organizations need to transform their cloud data architecture. Our Snowflake specialists work with clients in highly complex industries so they can deliver data-driven innovation. To learn more, visit hakkoda.io.

