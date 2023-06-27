Hakkoda Named Snowflake's Americas Innovation Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakkoda today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , that it has been named the 2023 Americas Innovation Partner award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Hakkoda was recognized for the company's achievements as part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers migrate, modernize, and unlock innovation with Snowflake. Hakkoda is known for their deep expertise across healthcare, financial services and the marketing technology stack. Hakkoda's commitment to the modern data stack allows them to deliver business driven narratives that solve critical challenges.

As a modern data consultancy, Hakkoda has been at the forefront of implementing new Snowflake capabilities with clients in- market. The firm's commitment to innovation has made them a leading partner for Snowflake Native Apps, creating Customer360 interfaces, and modernizing business intelligence tools.

"Hakkoda really provided the expertise, the know-how and the drive to set us up in Snowflake," said John Rogers, CIO of CoreLogic, a financial services company currently building their first Snowflake Native App. "I think doing it ourselves would have taken double the time. Speed to market, as well as supporting CoreLogic data engineers and data scientists, was key for me, and working with a specialized SI like Hakkoda just fits the bill perfectly."

"We're incredibly excited to name Hakkoda as Snowflake's Americas Innovation Partner of The Year," said Colleen Kapase, SVP Global Alliances at Snowflake. "Snowflake's strong partner ecosystem is foundational to our mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven. Hakkoda's critical knowledge of key industries, breadth of expertise across the modern data stack and culture of creativity is what allows them to drive innovation for our clients. Together, we can help organizations across industries better activate and unlock their data for business value."

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Follow Hakkoda:

About Hakkoda

Hakkoda is a modern data consultancy built to harness the power of data and embolden changemakers to create a better world. Our team of 100% SnowPro certified data engineers, architects, data scientists and analysts complement Snowflake certification with broad knowledge of the modern data stack. We combine data domain expertise with deep vertical knowledge in financial services, healthcare and marketing technology to help our clients migrate to Snowflake, retire legacy tech debt, and optimize their data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. To learn more, visit https://hakkoda.io/ .

Media Contact:

Millie Hogue

Head of Marketing at Hakkoda

[email protected]

479-586-7380

SOURCE Hakkoda, Inc.