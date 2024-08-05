Hakluyt announces election of Thomas Ellis as new managing partner

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, is delighted to announce that Thomas Ellis has been elected the firm's new managing partner.

Currently based in London, Tom joined Hakluyt eight years ago, and has served as the company's chief operating officer for the past two years. He previously led Hakluyt's client-facing business in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, and before that ran the firm's office in Tokyo.

Prior to Hakluyt, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group, including as director of business banking, and as a civil servant in the UK Cabinet Office.

Lord Paul Deighton, Hakluyt's chairman, said: "Tom has been elected managing partner with strong support from across the Hakluyt partnership – so he has a clear mandate for his vision for the firm and plans for the future. I, along with the rest of the board, congratulate him and look forward to giving him our full support as Hakluyt enters its 30th year and continues to go from strength to strength.

"I should also like to record my thanks to Holly Morrow for doing an excellent job as acting managing partner since the departure last month of our previous managing partner, Varun Chandra, for a role in the UK government."

Tom added: "I am honoured to have been elected by my peers to lead Hakluyt as its new managing partner. After eight brilliant years with the firm, it is a privilege to have this opportunity to build on the excellent work of my predecessors and colleagues, and lead us into our next chapter.

"As the operating environment for business leaders around the world becomes ever more complex, demand for Hakluyt's advice and expertise continues to grow in all regions. It is my overriding goal to ensure that we continue to be as well placed as possible to help our clients succeed."

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

