Hakluyt Capital announces final close on first investment fund and establishes advisory board

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt Capital, the investment arm of Hakluyt – the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors – has announced the final close of its first investment fund, exceeding its target raise of $50 million.

This comes as Hakluyt Capital announces the creation of a new advisory board, which will work with the investment team and enhance the support offered to portfolio companies. The first members of the advisory board are Adam Bain, co-founder and managing partner at 01 Advisors, and former COO of Twitter; Somesh Dash, general partner at IVP; Mamoon Hamid, partner at Kleiner Perkins; and Matthew Clifford CBE, co-founder of Entrepreneur First and chair of the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency. Between them, the advisory board members bring decades of experience of making high-profile investments and scaling many of the world's leading technology companies.

Hakluyt Capital invests in some of the world's most promising growth-stage companies, always alongside one of the top-tier venture and growth funds. Through access to Hakluyt's unrivalled network, the fund enables companies to navigate tricky regulatory challenges, reach decision-makers at potential customers, build relationships with senior advisers and contacts who can facilitate the next stage of their growth, and explore possible exits to strategic buyers.

The fund, led by co-founders Varun Chandra, Jamie Potts and Nick Bidmead, has made eight investments to date, including:

Zipline, the world's largest autonomous delivery system, specialising in on-demand drone delivery and instant logistics

Viz.ai, an AI-powered care coordination solution that aims to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of serious illnesses

Tally, an application that works to eliminate credit card debt by helping customers manage repayments and save money

Rippling, a cloud-based centralised HR software platform that streamlines the management of employees' data and activity

Calypso AI, a security company empowering international organisations to leverage generative AI and large language models (LLMs) safely

Interos, a software company that works to map, monitor and pre-empt emerging and systemic risks hidden in manufacturing and cyber supply chains

Alethea, an AI-powered platform that helps companies protect themselves from disinformation and social media manipulation

Hakluyt Capital's chairman, Varun Chandra, who is also the managing partner of Hakluyt, said: "I am delighted that Hakluyt Capital has reached this milestone. We feel very lucky to have an amazing group of individuals, family offices and institutional investors as our backers, and we will do everything we can to repay their trust in us. I'm also thrilled that some of the leading thinkers in Silicon Valley and technology investing have agreed to join us on this journey as members of our advisory board. The combination of our in-house expertise and global connectivity, alongside best-in-class co-investors and this new group of advisers, makes us uniquely well placed to support dynamic founders in changing the world. A huge welcome, and thanks, from all of us at Hakluyt to Somesh, Adam, Mamoon and Matt."

Adam Bain, of Hakluyt Capital's advisory board, said: "Hakluyt Capital offers growth-stage companies access and advice at the highest level, thanks to the breadth and quality of its network, and the skills and experience of its in-house team. I'm delighted to have joined its advisory board, and look forward to helping more companies make the most of this opportunity to build their connectivity and unlock growth."

Somesh Dash added: "The needs of start-ups and scale-ups in today's world are increasingly complex. For years, Hakluyt's network and advisers have provided invaluable support to companies looking to scale in highly regulated and competitive markets. I'm thrilled to be partnering with them in their new venture."

Mamoon Hamid commented: "I've really enjoyed working with the Hakluyt Capital team on the investments we've made together. They are a high-quality, high-integrity group who are committed to adding value to the founders and CEOs they invest behind. It's a pleasure to be part of their advisory board, and to continue to develop our partnership."

Matt Clifford added: "I've known Hakluyt for many years as a leading strategic advisory firm, and it's been exciting to witness the development of Hakluyt Capital over the last year. I've no doubt that the firm's global perspectives and relationships around the world can add real value to the most exciting companies, and I'm looking forward to supporting the growth of the firm alongside Mamoon, Somesh and Adam."

Notes to editors

Hakluyt Capital, which was founded in 2022, invests alongside leading venture capital funds, targeting Series B to D companies with high growth potential and international ambitions. Its parent company, Hakluyt, is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

For more information on the fund, please visit www.hakluytcapital.com .

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com .

SOURCE Hakluyt