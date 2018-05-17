Hak's Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores

Created and designed by celebrity chef and founder, Sharone Hakman, the Chimichurri Chicken 30-minute meal kit includes pre-seasoned chicken thighs, garlic smashed potatoes, pan-roasted broccolini, and blistered cherry tomatoes in a lemon vinaigrette. Featuring a simplified design, the Hak's meal kit includes minimal clean-up and is gluten-free, paleo-friendly and feeds four.

"Finding the time to make a delicious and healthy meal is a struggle for most. I've tried and tested so many meal kits out there and was inspired to make it better, easier, faster, and tastier," says Hakman. "The farms we source our ingredients from are all showcased right on our box. That's what people deserve and that's what I strive to provide."

Meal kits are the fastest growing offering in grocery stores today due to customers seeking a hassle-free meal solution that doesn't require the commitment of a subscription. By focusing on fresh produce, organic ingredients, and a chef-created recipe, Chef Sharone Hakman continues to build Hak's elevated product line from products that include BBQ sauces, One Pot cooking sauces, and salad dressings.

The Chimichurri Chicken meal kit can be found in Los Angeles, CA area Costco stores from now through the first week of July for $29.99.

About Hak's:

Hak's is a global brand consisting of BBQ sauces, cooking sauces and salad dressings built on the foundation of integrity and quality. What started as a dream of a home cook turned celebrity chef, Sharone Hakman, has, in just a few short years developed into a trusted company with products available in over 12,000 stores across the United States, including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and many more. Hak's blows the competition away with unique flavor profiles, clean ingredients and amazing taste. The broad application of products and impeccable taste sets Hak's apart and keeps customers coming back for more.

You can learn more at https://haks.com/, on Facebook (@eathaks), and on Instagram (@eathaks).

