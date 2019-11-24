HAKUCHŌZAN named Japan's best ski chalet for second consecutive year

"We are so honored to be recognized by our industry peers and guests alike for our enduring commitment to excellence in the ultra-luxury accommodation category. Hakuchōzan ( www.hakuchozan.com ) pioneered as the only ski chalet in Niseko that was fully staffed with butlers and private chef, all trained to create sensational memories for our guests," said MichaeI H. Chen, the Chairman of HakuLife and brainchild behind the concept of bringing Swiss Alps' catered luxury to Niseko. "I would like to thank my amazing team for all their hard work, dedication, and unwavering passion for ensuring each guest's stay at our properties receive the highest attention to detail, and that each guest's experience is individually curated and special"

"Hakuchōzan has raised the bar for luxury in Niseko. We pride ourselves on creating sensational memories for our guests – it is truly the essence of our brand. Our stream of repeat guests are a testament to the quality of the HakuLife team," Chen added.

On the back of Hakuchōzan's success, Chen and his team will be launching HakuVillas, another HakuLife managed property, this upcoming winter season in Niseko. HakuVillas will boast the most luxurious 3-story penthouse in Grand Hirafu, Niseko, alongside 3 full-floor villas, each with its own private onsen and immaculately furnished. HakuVillas will also house a gym, an indoor golf simulator, a spa, and the HakuSteak restaurant, which will be serving modern Kaiseki cuisine featuring the renowned HakuSteak. These new properties will all come with their own team of butlers and private chefs, and will open its doors to guests from December of this year.

ABOUT HAKULIFE

HakuLife was founded to create sensational memories for its guests. HakuLife brings to Niseko a whole new standard of international luxury and white glove VIP service. In top resort destinations around the world including Courchevel, Verbier, Zermatt and Aspen, VIPs are accustomed to exquisite properties fully staffed with chauffeurs, chefs, and butlers ready to cater to their every need – all in their native languages. VIP customers coming to Niseko deserve the same.

Today, in Niseko, this level of service had been only available at Hakuchōzan, a luxury 7-bedroom property that can accommodate up to 16 guests, and delivered by experienced, handpicked HakuLife team who are all from luxury hospitality industry, from 17 countries and speaks 18 languages. This service will now be available at the 4 properties in HakuVillas.

Beginning with white glove airport pickup service and a bottle of Dom Pérignon on arrival at HakuLife, guests are pampered with service and an attention to detail that were previously available only in Europe and North America. Guests wake up to welcoming breakfast aromas through the property, and a toasty fireplace taking the chill out of the morning air. They are whisked off to their favorite ski lift by our HakuLife chauffeurs, and in the afternoon, they return home to a welcoming apres-ski snack later on, treated to a restaurant-quality, home cooked meal prepared by a HakuLife private chef.

www.hakulife.com

SOURCE HakuLife

Related Links

http://www.hakulife.com

