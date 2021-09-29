Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025 | Growing Interest in Personal Grooming to Boost Growth |17000 + Technavio Reports

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 6.25% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 7.48% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 111 Incremental Growth $ 27.43 Billion Segments covered: Product, Distribution Channel & Geography By Product Halal color cosmetics

Other halal BPC products By Distribution Channel Offline

Online By Geography APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amara Cosmetics, Clara International Beauty Group, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, SAFI, SO.LEK Cosmetics and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing interest in personal grooming has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in production costs might hamper the market growth.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Halal Color Cosmetics



Other Halal BPC Products

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



North America



South America

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our halal cosmetics and personal care market report covers the following areas:

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market size

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market trends

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising Muslim population worldwide as one of the prime reasons driving the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the halal cosmetics and personal care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal cosmetics and personal care market vendors.

