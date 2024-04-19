Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market size is set to grow by USD 17.89 billion from 2023-2027, Amara Beauty, Clara International Beauty Group and Claudia Nour Cosmetics, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global halal cosmetics and personal care market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,897.92 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.67% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Amara Beauty, Clara International Beauty Group, Claudia Nour Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Halal Beauty Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, LENA BEAUTY Ltd., Martha Tilaar group, Nurraysa Global Sdn Bhd, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Saaf Beauty, SAFI, Sampure Minerals, SO.LEK Cosmetics, Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Analyst Review

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market cater to the Muslim population, who adhere to Islamic Rules, seeking chemical-free and natural ingredients in their Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances, and Color Cosmetic Products. Innovation activities are crucial in this sector to create Halal-certified products that adhere to Halal standards. The Halal certification processes ensure the absence of alcohol, pork derivatives, and other prohibited substances. Vegan products are also gaining popularity in this market, as they align with the ethical values of many consumers. However, supply chain disruptions can pose challenges to the production and distribution of these products. Halal-certified offerings that meet the diverse needs of the global Muslim Community.

Key Market Drivers

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market have experienced significant growth due to the increasing demand for Halal-certified products among the Muslim population. With a focus on adhering to Islamic Rules, manufacturers are sourcing ingredients from reliable suppliers and engaging in innovation activities to create standardized halal certification processes. Islamic organizations play a crucial role in providing regulatory support and ensuring the traceability of natural, plant-based, and vegan products. Mainstream retail channels and online platforms are expanding their offerings, making Halal cosmetics and skincare products more accessible. Makeup and skincare categories, including color cosmetic products, fragrances, and hair care products, are gaining popularity. However, regulatory complexities and supply chain disruptions pose challenges. Education campaigns and collaborations with Halal certification bodies and halal beauty influencers are essential in raising awareness about the importance of Halal standards and sustainable living habits. The industry is also addressing environmental challenges by promoting eco-friendly and chemical-free alternatives. Despite these efforts, counterfeit products remain a concern, necessitating stricter regulatory measures and increased transparency. E-commerce platforms are playing a vital role in making Halal cosmetics and personal care products more accessible to consumers.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market cater to the Muslim population's growing demand for Halal-certified products. Vendors focus on sourcing natural, farm-raised ingredients and plant-based, chemical-free alternatives, resulting in higher production costs and prices. Halal certification, a complex and costly process involving Islamic organizations and rules, adds to these expenses. Innovation activities, such as standardized halal certification and sustainable living habits, help differentiate the industry from mainstream retail channels. Makeup and skincare products, including vegan and fragrance options, are popular categories. Regulatory support and traceability are crucial to mitigate regulatory complexities and supply chain disruptions. Online platforms and e-commerce have emerged as significant distribution channels, while education campaigns and influencer collaborations promote awareness. The Halal cosmetics industry faces environmental challenges, requiring regulatory support and innovation to ensure ecofriendly practices. Counterfeit products pose a threat, necessitating regulatory oversight and consumer education.

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market have experienced remarkable growth due to the increasing preference for online shopping among the Muslim population. Halal-certified products, adhering to Islamic Rules, are in high demand. Ingredient sourcing is crucial, with a focus on natural, plant-based, and chemical-free ingredients. Innovation activities include the development of vegan and standardized halal certification processes. Islamic organizations play a vital role in regulatory support and certification bodies. Mainstream retail channels and online platforms, such as e-commerce and Ecotrail Personal Care, offer a wide range of Halal makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and other products. Regulatory complexities and supply chain disruptions necessitate education campaigns and regulatory support. Sustainable living habits and traceability are essential considerations. The industry faces challenges in addressing environmental concerns and combating counterfeit products. Halal certification bodies and influencers promote transparency and trust in the Halal cosmetics industry.

Market Overview

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market represent a significant and growing segment in the global beauty industry. This market caters to consumers who adhere to Islamic dietary laws and seek cosmetic and personal care products that align with their religious beliefs. Halal cosmetics and personal care products are produced without the use of alcohol, pigs or their by-products, and other prohibited substances. The market includes a wide range of products such as skincare, makeup, fragrances, and hair care. Producers must adhere to strict regulations and certifications to ensure the Halal status of their products. The market is driven by increasing consumer awareness, rising disposable income, and the growing Muslim population worldwide. Producers must continually innovate to meet the evolving needs and preferences of this diverse consumer base.

