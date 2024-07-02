Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market size is set to grow by USD 19.06 billion from 2024-2028, Growing interest in personal grooming boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK , July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global halal cosmetics and personal care market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.76% during the forecast period. Growing interest in personal grooming is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing online retailing of halal cosmetics and personal care products. However, increase in production cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Amara Beauty, Clara International Beauty Group, Claudia Nour Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Halal Beauty Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, LENA BEAUTY Ltd., Martha Tilaar group, Nurraysa Global Sdn Bhd, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Saaf Beauty, SAFI, Sampure Minerals, SO.LEK Cosmetics, and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global halal cosmetics and personal care market 2024-2028

Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19060.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and India Key companies profiled Amara Beauty, Clara International Beauty Group, Claudia Nour Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Halal Beauty Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, LENA BEAUTY Ltd., Martha Tilaar group, Nurraysa Global Sdn Bhd, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Saaf Beauty, SAFI, Sampure Minerals, SO.LEK Cosmetics, and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market have experienced substantial growth due to the increasing popularity of online retailing. This trend is driven by the widespread use of the Internet and smart gadgets, enabling customers to shop conveniently from home. Online shopping offers benefits such as cash-on-delivery, a wide product range, free home delivery, and discounts. Omnichannel retailing, which combines online and offline channels, is also gaining traction. The COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of global D2C e-commerce players have further fueled market growth. Vendors can save on operating costs and reach a larger customer base through online distribution.

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market is experiencing significant growth, with a rising demand for certified products. Producuts include skincare, makeup, and personal hygiene items. Key trends include the use of natural ingredients and the implementation of ethical production processes. Rules and regulations ensure the compliance with Islamic law. Companies focus on producing high-quality, affordable, and accessible options for consumers. The market is global, with manufacturers in various regions supplying products to a diverse customer base. Consumers seek out brands that prioritize transparency and authenticity. The future of this market looks promising, with continued innovation and expansion expected.

Market Challenges

In the Halal cosmetics and personal care market, natural ingredients and costly certifications lead to increased production expenses. Farm-raised ingredients and halal certifications are prioritized over cheaper alternatives, resulting in higher prices for consumers. These factors necessitate substantial investment from vendors.

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market face several challenges. Production processes must adhere to strict Islamic laws, ensuring all ingredients are halal-certified. Regulations vary by country, making it complex to maintain compliance. Sourcing raw materials can be difficult due to limited availability and high costs. Marketing and distribution are also challenges, as consumer education and awareness about halal certification is essential. Additionally, counterfeit products pose a threat to the industry's reputation. Producers must invest in robust supply chain management and quality control systems to mitigate these risks. Despite these challenges, the halal cosmetics and personal care market continues to grow, driven by increasing consumer demand for ethical and authentic products.

Segment Overview

This halal cosmetics and personal care market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Halal color cosmetics

1.2 Other halal BPC products Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Middle East and Africa

and 3.3 Europe

3.4 North America

3.5 South America



1.1 Halal color cosmetics- The Halal cosmetics and personal care market is a significant and growing sector. It caters to consumers who adhere to Islamic dietary laws and seek cosmetic products that align with their beliefs. Brands in this market ensure all ingredients and production processes meet Halal standards. This market's expansion is driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for authentic, ethically-sourced products. Companies investing in Halal cosmetics can tap into a diverse and loyal customer base.

The global professional skincare market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness about skin health and rising demand for anti-aging products. Innovations in skincare formulations and a surge in beauty clinics and spas are also contributing factors. Meanwhile, the global baby diapers market is expanding rapidly due to higher birth rates, improved product features, and growing disposable incomes. Advances in diaper technology, such as enhanced absorbency and skin-friendly materials, are boosting market demand. Both sectors offer promising opportunities for businesses aiming to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Research Analysis

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market cater to the Muslim population, prioritizing chemical-free and natural ingredients in their innovation activities. Halal-certified products adhere to strict standards, ensuring compliance with Islamic Rules. Supply chain disruptions are a challenge, necessitating robust logistics solutions. Vegan products are also gaining popularity in this market, aligning with ethical and environmental concerns. The Halal certification processes involve rigorous inspections for Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrances, and Color Cosmetic Products. Ecotrail Personal Care, a leading player in this sector, offers a wide range of Halal-certified items, addressing the diverse needs of the Muslim Community.

Market Research Overview

The Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market refer to the segment of the industry that produces and distributes cosmetic and personal care products in compliance with Islamic law. These products are free from alcohol, pork derivatives, and other ingredients prohibited in Islam. The market is growing due to the increasing awareness and demand for Halal certified products among Muslim consumers worldwide. The market caters to various product categories such as skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrances. The demand for Halal cosmetics and personal care is driven by the expanding Muslim population and their preference for ethically produced and certified products. The market is also witnessing innovation with the introduction of new product offerings and packaging designs that cater to the cultural sensitivities of Muslim consumers. The Halal certification process ensures the authenticity and quality of these products, making them a preferred choice for consumers who value ethical and religious considerations in their purchasing decisions.

