Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market to grow by USD 17.89 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growing interest in personal grooming boosts the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

15 Jan, 2024, 16:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal cosmetics and personal care market is estimated to grow by USD 17.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a Free sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (halal color cosmetics and other halal BPC products), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America). 

The market share growth of the halal color cosmetics segment is significant during the forecast period. 
Muslims worldwide adhere to various religious obligations and ethical practices. These religious requirements necessitate the use of halal products for the skin, compelling vendors to provide halal color cosmetics.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global halal cosmetics and personal care market is segmented into APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global halal cosmetics and personal care market.

APAC accounts for 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries including Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Pakistan have a sizeable Muslim population, which is one of the major driving factors of the market in APAC

Find insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Free Sample Report

Global Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

The growing interest in personal grooming drives the market growth. Islamic religious obligations and established practices significantly influence many Muslim consumers to opt for halal BPC products. However, there were limited halal-certified BPC and personal care products available in the past.

Leading trends influencing the market 

The emerging demand for halal personal care and grooming products among men is a primary trend in the market. The demand for personal care and grooming products is robust among men. Market players are recognizing this trend and seeking to leverage it by introducing halal personal care and grooming products tailored for men. 

Major challenges hindering the market growth. 
An increase in production cost is one of the major challenges hindering the market growth. Halal cosmetics and personal care products tend to be priced slightly higher than regular cosmetics due to the use of natural ingredients in these products.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a Free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Halal Cosmetics And Personal Care Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the halal cosmetics and personal care market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the halal cosmetics and personal care market across APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of halal cosmetics and personal care market players

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The Halal cosmetics and personal care market, catering to Islamic consumers, is rapidly evolving with an emphasis on Halal certification, cruelty-free practices, vegan ingredients, and alcohol-free formulations. This sector, encompassing skin care, makeup products, hair care, fragrances, and men's grooming, is gaining traction on e-commerce platforms. Consumer awareness is growing regarding ingredient transparency, ethical manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. Global distribution networks are expanding, fostering brand loyalty. Halal beauty salons and pharmacies are emerging, driven by innovative product development and cultural sensitivity. Market research firms highlight the importance of sustainability practices and Muslim-friendly marketing. The industry is increasingly focusing on natural extracts and ensuring products are dermatologically tested, with beauty bloggers and influencers playing a pivotal role in the demographic expansion. This growth necessitates continuous research and development, mindful of customs and import regulations.

Related Reports:

The hair color market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% between 2023 and 2028 showing a YOY growth of 4.67%. The market size has surged to increase by USD 9.86 billion within the fragmented during the forecast period. 

The personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% between 2023 and 2028 showing a YOY growth of 7.35%. The market size has surged to increase by USD 14.98 billion during the forecast period.  

ToC

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Mineral Cosmetics Market to grow by USD 775.37 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics boosts the market - Technavio

Mineral Cosmetics Market to grow by USD 775.37 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics boosts the market - Technavio

The global mineral cosmetics market size is estimated to grow by USD 775.37 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is...
Document Scanner Market to grow by USD 4.5 billion between 2022 to 2027; Use of high-speed document scanners boosts the market growth - Technavio

Document Scanner Market to grow by USD 4.5 billion between 2022 to 2027; Use of high-speed document scanners boosts the market growth - Technavio

The document scanner market by application (government, BFSI, healthcare, IT, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.