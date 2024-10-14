Halal Empty Capsules Market Hit USD 1.55 Billion by 2029 with 5.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=166042038

Browse in-depth TOC on "Halal Empty Capsules Market"

123 - Tables

40 - Figures

154 - Pages

The type of segment is segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin. The gelatin halal empty capsules segment dominated type segments owing to various factors such as availability of bovine gelatin, particularly from halal-certified suppliers, and their widespread use, affordability, and ease of production. The non-gelatin segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR owing to the rise in demand for vegan products by consumers in developed countries.

Based on application, the global halal empty capsules market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, nutraceutical industry, and other end users. The pharmaceutical industry segment held a dominant share in the halal empty capsules market in 2023, and the nutraceutical segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2029. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products complying with dietary laws and shift of pharmaceutical companies towards halal-certified production with an aim to cater to a broader customer base.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the halal empty capsules market in 2023, and the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributable to the presence of major empty capsule manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, APAC countries also act as key exporters of halal empty capsules to other regions, such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with an increased demand for halal-compliant products.

The market for halal empty capsules market is consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture most of the market. Prominent players in the halal empty capsules market are Lonza (Switzerland), ACG (India), Qualicaps (Roquette Freres) (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited (China), CapsCanada (Lyfe Group) (US), HealthCaps India (India), Nector LifeSciences Ltd. (India), Sunil Healthcare (India), and Natural Capsules Limited (India) among others.

Capsugel (Lonza) is one of the leaders in halal empty capsules with extensive product range, including vegetarian and gelatin halal empty capsules. The major strengths of the company include strong global presence in several regions and very high halal and global accepted quality. To maintain its leading position in the halal empty capsules market, the company has adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in November 2022, Capsugel launched the Capsugel Enprotect capsule, a coating-free capsule for intestinal drug delivery.

ACG is one of the dominant players in the global halal empty capsule market. The company offers a wide range of halal capsules, including gelatin and non-gelatin types, such as HPMC (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) capsules. The company has a strong position in around 138 countries worldwide. ACG has a production capacity of producing 140 billion capsules annually. The company strongly focuses on expanding production capacity in order to meet customer demand. As of December 2023, ACG invested around USD 6 billion to set up a greenfield project for cellulose capsule raw material in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India.

Schenug Co.Ltd is one of the leading players in the global halal empty capsules market. The company operates in the empty capsules market through its Embocaps brand, which specializes in manufacturing hard empty capsules. The has a production capacity of producing 50 billion capsules annually. The company has a geographic presence across various regions globally.

