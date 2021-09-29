Halal Food Market| Expansion of Halal Food Production Facilities to upheave Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

Halal Food Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 8.69% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Decelerating at 4.46 % No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 117 Incremental Growth $ 388.11 Billion Segments covered: Product, Distribution Channel & Geography By Product Halal MPS

Halal BCC

Halal FVN

Halal beverages By Distribution Channel Online

Offline By Geography APAC

MEA

Europe

North America

South America

Factors such as the expansion of halal food production facilities, and a strong distribution network between halal food manufacturers and retailers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The halal food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Halal MPS



Halal BCC



Halal FVN



Halal Beverages



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



MEA



Europe



South America



North America

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the halal food market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Flying Trade Group PLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nestle SA, Tahira Foods Ltd., The American Halal Co. Inc., and Unilever Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market size

Halal Food Market trends

Halal Food Market industry analysis

The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing threat from fake halal food scams will hamper the market growth.

Halal Food Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist halal food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the halal food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the halal food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Al Islami Foods

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Flying Trade Group PLC

Kawan Food Berhad

Midamar Corp.

Nestle SA

Tahira Foods Ltd.

The American Halal Co. Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

