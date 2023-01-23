Halal food market size in US to grow by USD 9.33 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 9.33 billion between 2021 and 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Halal Food Market in US

Halal food market in US - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Halal food market in US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The halal food market in US is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players at a regional level. Key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. They are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and new product launches, to increase productivity and strengthen their market position.

A few prominent vendors that offer halal food in US are Adams Candy Land, Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, HALAL FARMS USA, Harim Holdings Co. Ltd., Harris Ranch Beef Co., Maati Inc., Midamar Corp., Nema Food Distribution Inc., Salwa Foods, SUKHIS GOURMET INDIAN FOOD, Tallgrass Beef, Texas Halal Corp., and The American Halal Co. Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Adams Candy Land - The company offers halal food products such as candies, sweet jars, cones, and cubes.

- The company offers halal food products such as candies, sweet jars, cones, and cubes. Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd. - The company offers halal food products such as deli, ethnic, ready to cook and ready to eat product lines beef, chicken, and turkey.

- The company offers halal food products such as deli, ethnic, ready to cook and ready to eat product lines beef, chicken, and turkey. American Foods Group LLC - The company offers halal food products ranging from fresh and frozen boxed beef to a variety of meats, portion-cut steaks, ground beef tubes, and patties.

- The company offers halal food products ranging from fresh and frozen boxed beef to a variety of meats, portion-cut steaks, ground beef tubes, and patties. Barry Callebaut AG - The company offers halal food products such as bakery and pastry confectionery that are made from certified dairy products.

Halal food market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (MP and S, cereals and grains, FV and N, beverages, and other halal foods), end-user (retail and food service), and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, traditional retailers, and others).

The market growth in the halal meat, poultry, and seafood (MP and S) segment will be significant in the market. The segment is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of halal meats. The growth of the segment is expected to further increase during the forecast period with the rising purchasing power of consumers and increasing preference for pre-cooked and convenience foods.

Halal food market in US – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers –

Halal foods are symbolized as healthy foods, which is a key factor driving the growth of the market. In the halal method, animals are slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws. Hence, these are considered healthy and hygienic when compared with non-halal foods. The demand for halal foods is growing in the US, which indicates an increased acceptance of halal foods by non-Muslim consumers. The rising awareness of halal food products is resulting in a rise in the number of restaurants and food chains adopting halal labels. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for vendors offering halal foods in the market.

Key Trends –

The increased demand for convenience foods is one of the major trends in the market. The demand for convenience foods is increasing in the US with growing urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and expanding disposable incomes. The demand is largely witnessed among teenagers, the youth, and the working population. To capitalize on this trend, market players are introducing different varieties of convenience foods and packaged foods such as sliced meat, frozen nuggets, appetizers, sauces, desserts, snacks, and other products. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the halal food market in the US during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The threat from kosher foods is one of the major challenges in the market. Halal foods are more popular than kosher foods across the globe. However, in the US, kosher foods are more popular than halal foods due to the stringent dietary regulations maintained by kosher certification bodies like Orthodox Union (OU). Many supermarkets in the US have dedicated shelves for kosher foods. For instance, Walmart sells various types of kosher-labeled food products, including kosher meat, dairy, and pareve. Hence, a majority of food manufacturing companies are showing an increased interest in kosher foods than in halal foods. This will have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this halal food market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the halal food market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the halal food market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the halal food market in US industry across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors in US

Halal Food Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.21 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Candy Land, Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, HALAL FARMS USA, Harim Holdings Co. Ltd., Harris Ranch Beef Co., Maati Inc., Midamar Corp., Nema Food Distribution Inc., Salwa Foods, SUKHIS GOURMET INDIAN FOOD, Tallgrass Beef, Texas Halal Corp., and The American Halal Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

