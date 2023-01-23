Halal food market size in US to grow by USD 9.33 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market size in US is estimated to increase by USD 9.33 billion between 2021 and 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
Halal food market in US - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Halal food market in US – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape - The halal food market in US is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players at a regional level. Key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. They are investing in organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the expansion of production plants and new product launches, to increase productivity and strengthen their market position.
A few prominent vendors that offer halal food in US are Adams Candy Land, Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, HALAL FARMS USA, Harim Holdings Co. Ltd., Harris Ranch Beef Co., Maati Inc., Midamar Corp., Nema Food Distribution Inc., Salwa Foods, SUKHIS GOURMET INDIAN FOOD, Tallgrass Beef, Texas Halal Corp., and The American Halal Co. Inc. and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- Adams Candy Land - The company offers halal food products such as candies, sweet jars, cones, and cubes.
- Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd. - The company offers halal food products such as deli, ethnic, ready to cook and ready to eat product lines beef, chicken, and turkey.
- American Foods Group LLC - The company offers halal food products ranging from fresh and frozen boxed beef to a variety of meats, portion-cut steaks, ground beef tubes, and patties.
- Barry Callebaut AG - The company offers halal food products such as bakery and pastry confectionery that are made from certified dairy products.
Halal food market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (MP and S, cereals and grains, FV and N, beverages, and other halal foods), end-user (retail and food service), and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, traditional retailers, and others).
- The market growth in the halal meat, poultry, and seafood (MP and S) segment will be significant in the market. The segment is mainly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of halal meats. The growth of the segment is expected to further increase during the forecast period with the rising purchasing power of consumers and increasing preference for pre-cooked and convenience foods.
Halal food market in US – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
Halal foods are symbolized as healthy foods, which is a key factor driving the growth of the market. In the halal method, animals are slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to strict Islamic dietary laws. Hence, these are considered healthy and hygienic when compared with non-halal foods. The demand for halal foods is growing in the US, which indicates an increased acceptance of halal foods by non-Muslim consumers. The rising awareness of halal food products is resulting in a rise in the number of restaurants and food chains adopting halal labels. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for vendors offering halal foods in the market.
Key Trends –
The increased demand for convenience foods is one of the major trends in the market. The demand for convenience foods is increasing in the US with growing urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and expanding disposable incomes. The demand is largely witnessed among teenagers, the youth, and the working population. To capitalize on this trend, market players are introducing different varieties of convenience foods and packaged foods such as sliced meat, frozen nuggets, appetizers, sauces, desserts, snacks, and other products. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the halal food market in the US during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
The threat from kosher foods is one of the major challenges in the market. Halal foods are more popular than kosher foods across the globe. However, in the US, kosher foods are more popular than halal foods due to the stringent dietary regulations maintained by kosher certification bodies like Orthodox Union (OU). Many supermarkets in the US have dedicated shelves for kosher foods. For instance, Walmart sells various types of kosher-labeled food products, including kosher meat, dairy, and pareve. Hence, a majority of food manufacturing companies are showing an increased interest in kosher foods than in halal foods. This will have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this halal food market in US report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the halal food market in US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the halal food market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the halal food market in US industry across US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of halal food market vendors in US
Halal Food Market In US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 9.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.21
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adams Candy Land, Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd., American Foods Group LLC, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., Coleman Natural Foods LLC, Crescent Foods, Grecian Delight Kronos Foods, HALAL FARMS USA, Harim Holdings Co. Ltd., Harris Ranch Beef Co., Maati Inc., Midamar Corp., Nema Food Distribution Inc., Salwa Foods, SUKHIS GOURMET INDIAN FOOD, Tallgrass Beef, Texas Halal Corp., and The American Halal Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 17: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 24: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 MP and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 27: Chart on MP and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on MP and S - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Chart on MP and S - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on MP and S - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 FV and N - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 35: Chart on FV and N - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on FV and N - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on FV and N - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on FV and N - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Other halal foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Other halal foods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Food service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Food service - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Traditional retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Traditional retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Traditional retailers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Traditional retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Traditional retailers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 77: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Adams Candy Land
- Exhibit 85: Adams Candy Land - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Adams Candy Land - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Adams Candy Land - Key offerings
- 11.4 Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd.
- Exhibit 88: Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Al Safa Foods Canada Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 American Foods Group LLC
- Exhibit 91: American Foods Group LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 92: American Foods Group LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: American Foods Group LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 Barry Callebaut AG
- Exhibit 94: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Barry Callebaut AG - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus
- 11.7 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Coleman Natural Foods LLC
- Exhibit 103: Coleman Natural Foods LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Coleman Natural Foods LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Coleman Natural Foods LLC - Key offerings
- 11.9 Crescent Foods
- Exhibit 106: Crescent Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Crescent Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Crescent Foods - Key offerings
- 11.10 Grecian Delight Kronos Foods
- Exhibit 109: Grecian Delight Kronos Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Grecian Delight Kronos Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Grecian Delight Kronos Foods - Key offerings
- 11.11 Harim Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Harim Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Harim Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Harim Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Harim Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Harris Ranch Beef Co.
- Exhibit 116: Harris Ranch Beef Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Harris Ranch Beef Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Harris Ranch Beef Co. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 124: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations
