Halal Food Market Size Projected to Soar by 2030 with Escalating Demand from Expanding Global Muslim Population

01 Mar, 2024, 22:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global halal food market is garnering notable attention with its accelerated growth trajectory, poised to reach a valuation of approximately US$ 4,569.69 Billion by 2030. This comprehensive market analysis reveals that this surge is fueled by a confluence of robust factors, including increasing consumer health consciousness and a lifestyle shift towards a halal diet, as well as the rapid expansion of the Muslim population worldwide.
Anticipated Growth at a CAGR of 9.33% from 2024 to 2030
The report underscores an anticipated steady climb in the global halal food market, expecting it to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This market expansion underscores the growing consumer base, not restricted to Islamic nations but globally, showcasing a unifying demand for products that align with halal standards of purity and permissibility.
Major industry players are proactively broadening their portfolios to cater to the diverse needs of the market by including a plethora of halal-certified products such as pasta, vegetables, dairy derivatives, and more. Such initiatives are not only enhancing product visibility but are also indicative of the burgeoning market space for halal foods.
Stringent Regulations Propel Market Growth
The imposition of comprehensive global standards and regulations pertaining to halal certification has further buoyed market growth. Measures like the Saudi Arabia Food and Drug Authority's extended requirement for halal certification encapsulate the trend of strict regulatory environments that are drawing in new market entrants.
Market Diversification by Product and Distribution
Key segments within the global halal food market encapsulate a range of products, with meat products claiming a substantial market share, attributed to an uptick in demand for hygienic and microorganism-free meat. In terms of distribution channels, hypermarkets and supermarkets are pivotal, benefitting from economies of scale and the provision of a wide range of products at competitive prices.
India's Growing Muslim Population: A Fertile Ground for Market Expansion
With an emphasis on regional analysis, the market in India presents immense potential, propelled by the migration trends and ascending growth of the Muslim demographic. The escalating purchasing power within this community fortifies the market base for halal foods in the foreseeable future.
Key Market Players Leading Industry Innovation
This report also sheds light on leading market participants driving forward industry standards and innovation, each delineated by their broad strategies, developmental milestones, and financial performance. From expanding product ranges to partnerships, these companies are at the helm of steering the global halal food market forward.
This diverse categorization ensures that every market segment is scrutinized, offering an exhaustive perspective of the industry. The detailed analysis includes a comprehensive breakdown of the market by various product types, distribution channels, and specific country insights, making it an indispensable tool for stakeholders and businesses looking to navigate the halal food landscape effectively.
Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis
- Nestle SA
- JBS SA
- BRF SA
- Kawan Food Berhad
- Cargill Inc.
- Carrefour SA
- Crescent Foods Inc.
- VegaVites
- American Halal Company Inc.
- American Foods Group LLC,
- Al Islami Foods
Product - Global Halal Food Market breakup in 9 viewpoints:
- Meat
- Poultry & Seafood
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Cereals & Grains
- Oil
- Fats & Waxes
- Confectionery
- Others
Distribution Channel - Global Halal Food Market breakup in 5 viewpoints:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Online Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Countries - Global Halal Food Market breakup in 25 viewpoints:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Russia
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Turkey
- Asia
- Pakistan
- Indonesia
- India
- Bangladesh
- China
- Malaysia
- Kazakhstan
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Iraq
- Iran
- Egypt
- Algeria
- Morocco
- Nigeria
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck89p6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article