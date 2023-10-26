Halal Food Market size to increase by USD 427.68 billion between 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market size is expected to grow by USD 427.68 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is notably driving the halal food market. However, factors such as increasing threats from fake halal food, and food scams may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Halal MPS, Halal BCC, Halal FVN, Halal beverages, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the halal MPS segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment primarily includes halal foods such as beef, lamb meat, goat meat, chicken, Turkey, and fish. This can be further classified as fresh halal meat, poultry, and seafood; minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood; and heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood. Furthermore, minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products are free of artificial ingredients or added color which means the product was processed in a manner that does not alter the characteristics of the product. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

By geography, APAC will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Singapore are among the major markets for halal food in the APAC region. Furthermore, the increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is a major factor driving the regional halal food market. Additionally, key vendors launched dedicated halal food production facilities in APAC.

Company Insights

The halal food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., Glanbia Plc

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Halal Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 427.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

