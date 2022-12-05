Halal food market to grow by USD 427.68 bn: Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is projected to grow by USD 427.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report

Halal food market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

The global halal food market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The vendors compete on factors such as quality, regulatory compliance, genuine halal certification, and brand reputation. Moreover, with the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 across various countries, the global halal food market is further expected to grow during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc

BRF SA: The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia.

The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia. CJ CheilJedang Corp: The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products.

The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products. Daesang Corp.: The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab.

The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab. Flying Trade Group Plc: The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others.

The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others. Johnsonville LLC: The company offers various products including meatballs, sausages, grillers, and other products.

To obtain insights on vendors and their product offerings, download a sample report.

Halal food market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Halal MPS,



The segment primarily includes halal foods such as beef, lamb meat, goat meat, chicken, turkey, and fish, which can be further classified as fresh halal meat, poultry, and seafood; minimally processed halal meat, poultry and seafood; and heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood. Minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products are free of artificial ingredients or added color and it means the product was processed in a manner that does not alter the characteristics of the product. Moreover, the heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products include halal beef sausages; halal salami beef; halal corned beef; halal minute steak/beef ham; halal canned meat, poultry, and seafood; and halal frozen meat, poultry, and seafood.



Halal BCC



Halal FVN



Halal beverages



Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

By Geography

North America



APAC - APAC will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Philippines , Indonesia , Pakistan , Bangladesh , Malaysia , and Singapore are among the major markets for halal food in APAC. The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is a major factor driving the regional halal food market. Major vendors have launched dedicated halal food production facilities in APAC.

- APAC will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. , , , , , and are among the major markets for halal food in APAC. The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is a major factor driving the regional halal food market. Major vendors have launched dedicated halal food production facilities in APAC.

Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

For insights on various market segments, get a sample report.

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global halal food market?

What will be the size of the global halal food market in 2026?

What factors affect competition in the global halal food market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global halal food market?

The halal food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Halal food market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 427.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.24 Regional analysis APAC, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global halal food market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global halal food market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Halal MPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Halal MPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Halal BCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Halal BCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Halal FVN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Halal FVN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Halal beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Halal beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Al Islami Foods

Exhibit 120: Al Islami Foods - Overview



Exhibit 121: Al Islami Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Al Islami Foods - Key offerings

12.4 BRF SA

Exhibit 123: BRF SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: BRF SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BRF SA - Key offerings

12.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 130: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Kawan Food Berhad

Exhibit 134: Kawan Food Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kawan Food Berhad - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kawan Food Berhad - Key offerings

12.8 Midamar Corp.

Exhibit 137: Midamar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Midamar Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Midamar Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Nema Food Inc.

Exhibit 140: Nema Food Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nema Food Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Nema Food Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Nestle SA

Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.11 Prairie Halal Foods

Exhibit 148: Prairie Halal Foods - Overview



Exhibit 149: Prairie Halal Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Prairie Halal Foods - Key offerings

12.12 QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 151: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 152: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

12.13 Raj Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Raj Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Raj Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Raj Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Ramly Food Processing

Exhibit 157: Ramly Food Processing - Overview



Exhibit 158: Ramly Food Processing - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Ramly Food Processing - Key offerings

12.15 Tahira Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The American Halal Co. Inc.

Exhibit 163: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

