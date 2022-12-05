Halal food market to grow by USD 427.68 bn: Market Segmentation by product and distribution channel - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is projected to grow by USD 427.68 billion at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the market in 2021. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.
Halal food market: Vendor Analysis
The global halal food market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The vendors compete on factors such as quality, regulatory compliance, genuine halal certification, and brand reputation. Moreover, with the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives in Q1 and Q2 of 2021 across various countries, the global halal food market is further expected to grow during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia PlcKey Offerings of Major Vendors.
- BRF SA: The company offers halal foods under its brand Sadia.
- CJ CheilJedang Corp: The company offers halal foods such as beef, turkey, chicken, and egg products.
- Daesang Corp.: The company offers halal foods such as CJ Seaweed hot chicken, CJ Seaweed roasted for Gimbab.
- Flying Trade Group Plc: The company offers a wide variety of products such as fish, beverages, oil, pulses and beans, and others.
- Johnsonville LLC: The company offers various products including meatballs, sausages, grillers, and other products.
Halal food market: Segmentation Analysis
- By Product
- Halal MPS,
- The segment primarily includes halal foods such as beef, lamb meat, goat meat, chicken, turkey, and fish, which can be further classified as fresh halal meat, poultry, and seafood; minimally processed halal meat, poultry and seafood; and heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood. Minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products are free of artificial ingredients or added color and it means the product was processed in a manner that does not alter the characteristics of the product. Moreover, the heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood products include halal beef sausages; halal salami beef; halal corned beef; halal minute steak/beef ham; halal canned meat, poultry, and seafood; and halal frozen meat, poultry, and seafood.
- Halal BCC
- Halal FVN
- Halal beverages
- Others
- By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- By Geography
- North America
- APAC - APAC will contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Singapore are among the major markets for halal food in APAC. The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food is a major factor driving the regional halal food market. Major vendors have launched dedicated halal food production facilities in APAC.
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
- What is the size of the global halal food market?
- What will be the size of the global halal food market in 2026?
- What factors affect competition in the global halal food market?
- How has the market performed in the last five years?
- What are the key segments of the global halal food market?
The halal food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
|
Halal food market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
171
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.52%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 427.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.24
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, South America, and North America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, South Africa, Japan, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Al Islami Foods, BRF SA, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Flying Trade Group Plc, Johnsonville LLC, Kawan Food Berhad, Midamar Corp., Nema Food Inc., Nestle SA, Prairie Halal Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, Raj Foods Ltd., Ramly Food Processing, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco Plc, The American Halal Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Cargill Inc., and Glanbia Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global halal food market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global halal food market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Halal MPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Halal MPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Halal MPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Halal BCC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Halal BCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Halal BCC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Halal FVN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Halal FVN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Halal FVN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Halal beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Halal beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on South Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Al Islami Foods
- Exhibit 120: Al Islami Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Al Islami Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Al Islami Foods - Key offerings
- 12.4 BRF SA
- Exhibit 123: BRF SA - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BRF SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: BRF SA - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cargill Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Cargill Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Cargill Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 CJ CheilJedang Corp.
- Exhibit 130: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Kawan Food Berhad
- Exhibit 134: Kawan Food Berhad - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Kawan Food Berhad - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Kawan Food Berhad - Key offerings
- 12.8 Midamar Corp.
- Exhibit 137: Midamar Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Midamar Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Midamar Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Nema Food Inc.
- Exhibit 140: Nema Food Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Nema Food Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Nema Food Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Prairie Halal Foods
- Exhibit 148: Prairie Halal Foods - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Prairie Halal Foods - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Prairie Halal Foods - Key offerings
- 12.12 QL Foods Sdn Bhd
- Exhibit 151: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 152: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: QL Foods Sdn Bhd - Key offerings
- 12.13 Raj Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 154: Raj Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Raj Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Raj Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Ramly Food Processing
- Exhibit 157: Ramly Food Processing - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Ramly Food Processing - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Ramly Food Processing - Key offerings
- 12.15 Tahira Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 160: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Tahira Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 The American Halal Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 163: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: The American Halal Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Unilever PLC
- Exhibit 166: Unilever PLC - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Unilever PLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Unilever PLC - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Unilever PLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Unilever PLC - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
