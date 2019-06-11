Halal Pharmaceuticals Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities 2028 | Key Players: CCM Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaniaga, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, Simpor Pharma, Bosch Pharma, & NOOR VITAMINS: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Halal Pharmaceuticals Market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to the increase in demand for halal products by Muslim communities, especially in South East Asia. Halal is an Arabic word meaning lawful or permitted in Islam. With respect to consumer goods, halal Pharmaceuticals products and medicines are manufactured and/or stored in utensils or equipment that is clean according to Islamic guidelines. Halal Pharmaceuticals Products are normally available in the form of syrups, tablets, capsules and others and are widely used in the healthcare product and drugs. Owing to contamination-free medications and growing awareness of Sharia-accepted healthcare medicines, halal medicines is gaining popularity.

Increasing studies regarding the popularity of halal medicine among physicians and its relation with the endogenous variables, such as perception, belief, and attitude of halal information is one of the major driving factors of the halal pharmaceuticals market. Moreover, rise in spending power of consumers, growing preference for halal medicines, growing popularity on satisfying religious demands, rise in number halal certifications, and latest technological advancements of halal pharmaceutical products are also fueling the halal Pharmaceuticals market growth. Nevertheless, growing need to establish a well-regulated, and synchronized authorization of halal management system are few challenges witnessed in the market.

CCM Pharmaceuticals is aggressively investing in Merck and Co. since last few months for introducing improved medications. Furthermore, halal Pharmaceuticals market players are focusing on the introduction of halal logo that will boost awareness among Muslims and the importance of consuming halal products or associated services that trail Islamic principles and guidelines. In Malaysia, Malaysian Islamic Development Department has introduced halal stamp, which is gaining awareness among consumers. This halal stamp can help consumers rely on in deciding the halal status of any product and if it is appropriate for consumption, as per Islam and Islamic guidelines and rules while satisfying customers' requirements. Hence, it is important for the Malaysian SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) to adopt halal certificates to enjoy the opportunities provided by the Halal Pharmaceuticals market. This will ultimately help the SMEs to improve their market presence among the established players.

Upcoming Malaysia Halal Expo 2019 is expected to offer an opportunity for platform and network for matching of business with the international purchasers from Japan, Asia Pacific and other large corporations.

The prominent players in halal pharmaceuticals market comprise Pharmaniaga, CCM Pharmaceuticals, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, NOOR VITAMINS, Simpor Pharma, and Bosch Pharmaceuticals.

The global Halal Pharmaceuticals market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Halal Pharmaceuticals from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Halal Pharmaceuticals market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Halal Pharmaceuticals including:

CCM Pharmaceuticals



Pharmaniaga



Rosemont Pharmaceuticals



Simpor Pharma



Bosch Pharmaceuticals



NOOR VITAMINS

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Tablets



Syrups



Capsules



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Health Care Products



Drugs

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

