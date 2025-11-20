Halara Brings Customer Co-Creation to Life at New San Diego Pop-Up Experience

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halara, the athleisure brand known for comfort-driven design, is opening a limited-time "You Speak, We Listened" pop-up at Westfield UTC in San Diego. The experience brings Halara's product innovation and customer feedback loop to life through interactive displays, fabric technology showcases, and in-person events.

At the heart of the concept is The Halara Circle, the brand's ongoing co-creation initiative that invites customers to share detailed feedback and help shape future collections. Inside the pop-up, guests can see how input from real users drives iteration across key categories, from leggings and denim to seasonal activewear.

"This pop-up is our way of showing customers that their voices genuinely shape what we make," said Cya Zhang, spokesperson for Halara. "From fabric upgrades to fit adjustments, every iteration starts with feedback from our community – 'You Speak, We Listened' is not just a theme, it's how we build product."

Dates: November 21 – December 14, 2025

Location: Westfield UTC – 4465 La Jolla Village Dr, Ste H3, San Diego, CA 92122

Store Hours

Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Key Experience Zones

THC Project & Iteration Wall An educational installation introducing The Halara Circle (THC) and showcasing how denim and legging designs evolve over time. Guests can follow the journey from first prototype to current version, including material upgrades and fit refinements informed by user feedback.

Denim Washing Machine Installation A "Denim Reimagined" display featuring A "Denim Reimagined" display featuring Halara Flex™ Denim washed 5, 10, 15, and 20 times to demonstrate comfort, shape retention, and color performance. The installation highlights Halara's focus on durability and everyday wear, while inviting guests to feel the fabric at each stage.

Leg ging Evolution Display A physical lineup of four legging samples that visualizes the brand's iteration process – from early fits to the latest functionality and design details inspired by customer comments and reviews.

Alongside the installations, visitors can shop Halara's best-selling styles, including the viral Active Dress, Halara Flex™ Denim, and new winter activewear, with select in-store gifts available while supplies last.

Community Events and Co-Creation

Throughout the pop-up, Halara will host wellness classes, outdoor meetups, and creative workshops with local partners, offering multiple touchpoints for the community to interact with the brand.

Guests can also experience The Halara Circle IRL by trying on products in-store and sharing real-time feedback via digital questionnaires and on-site activations. Those who sign up for The Halara Circle during the registration period will have the opportunity to receive a free product to test, review, and keep, while supplies last.

"San Diego is an important community for us, and we're excited to bring our online experience into a physical space," added Zhang. "By combining product testing, feedback, and events under one roof, we're building a closer, more transparent relationship with the people who wear Halara every day."

For details on events and sign-ups, visit: https://www.halara.com/activity/events

Learn more about The Halara Circle at https://halara.link/c/11PVWGSpP2

As Halara continues to expand its offline footprint, the San Diego pop-up marks a key moment in connecting product innovation, customer insight, and experiential retail.

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics for comfortable, versatile activewear that performs. Halara empowers confidence with styles that are made for what moves you from the studio to the streets. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

About Westfield UTC

An outdoor retail and lifestyle destination unlike any other in San Diego, Westfield UTC combines beautifully landscaped plazas and gardens; on-trend fashion boutiques; award-winning chef-led restaurants with alfresco patio dining; multifaceted wellness amenities; as well as special surprise and delight moments inspired by the best of La Jolla. In addition to being home to more innovative and first-to-market brands than other retail destinations in San Diego, Westfield UTC offers a robust and ever-growing portfolio of leading global brands, luxury concepts, local favorites, and experiential escapes. The center's diverse array of tenants includes Louis Vuitton, UNIQLO, Alo, Reformation, Gorjana, Le Labo, CHANEL Fragrance & Beauty, Lucid, Hermès, Aritzia, Bonobos, Restoration Hardware, TravisMathew, AMC Theatres, and more. Westfield UTC also features an impressive lineup of culinary outposts including Lucrezia, Ramen Nagi, Haidilao Hot Pot, Javier's, Din Tai Fung, True Food Kitchen, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, and Lady M Cake Boutique. Creating an enhanced and unique setting for wellbeing with the presence of brands such as One Medical and SoulCycle, the center welcomes guests to enjoy some of the best health offerings San Diego has to offer. Rounding out the on-site experience is the state-of-the-art CBRE, Inc. office space, an upscale 23-story residential tower encompassing 300 modern homes, and a regional transit center and San Diego trolley line station that connects Westfield UTC with ease to downtown. Learn more at www.westfield.com/utc.

