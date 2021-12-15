Halarosis Opens New Brick-and-Mortar Location, Invites Public to Grand Opening Event - Single Candle Company Lighting the Way to Sustainable and Safe Future for Home Fragrance Products

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halarosis (https://halarosis.com/) proudly announces it is hosting a Grand Opening Event on Saturday, December 18, at its new Hicksville location inside of Broadway Commons located at 358 North Broadway – across from Express. The new Halarosis store will be open all day during mall hours with the official ribbon cutting set for 2 p.m., and will feature a relaxation gift bag with every purchase made, while supplies last. Halarosis (Greek for relaxation) is an all-natural, soy wax, vegan and cruelty-free company dedicated to producing home fragrance products that are better for both people and the environment, with a formula that completely eliminates toxic ingredients. All Halarosis products are also available online from the company, and through Amazon and Walmart.com.

Halarosis Halarosis

"We're very excited to open this physical location, giving our customers a place where they can come and experience the magic of Halarosis candles in person," said Joanna Vassi, Halarosis Founder. "Our overarching mission has always been to introduce people to the idea that healthy living includes far more than just what they eat, drink, and how we exercise. There are so many environmental pollutants that we are often totally unaware of – even in our very homes. These pollutants are rampant in typical big-chain air fresheners and scented candles. But our formulas are absolutely non-toxic – using clean ingredients all the way from the fragrance oils to the wax and the wicks. And we've managed to achieve this without sacrificing a customer's need for room-filling fragrance or charging a fortune for each candle. Come see us at the Grand Opening and we'll show you exactly what we mean – we invite you to come smell the Halarosis difference."

Halarosis – Luxuriously Rich, Environmentally Conscious Candles and Home Fragrance Products

Features of Halarosis candles include:

All natural, high quality soy wax blend formulated for an even burn.

Lead-free single and double-cotton wicks; no phthalates or paraffins.

Carcinogen free, as defined in the guidelines of Proposition 65.

Cruelty-free and completely vegan, with room-filling, long-lasting fragrances.

A growing range of popular fragrances like Pineapple & Herb, Apple Berry Harvest, Apple Cinnamon, Black Cherry Vino, Lavender, Winter Forest , Sweet Coconut, and Amber & Musk.

Recently included in the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards celebrity gift bags, Halarosis candles were delivered to celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, DJ Snoop, Addison Rae, Kim Lee, Heidi Klum, the cast of "Jersey Shore," Selena Gomez, and both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The company founder also made a recent appearance on the Donna Drake TV show.

"So many businesses claim to be environmentally conscious, but our commitment is both real and demonstrable," said Vassi. "Every single component in our candles serves as proof – even our wax is sustainable and biodegradable. We are also happy to be a small, woman-owned business with products locally made here in Hicksville. And we are constantly developing new products that expand on our original mission – from wax melts to diffusers. All are completely safe for you to use in your home, around your pets and family members."

For the latest updates on new Halarosis scents and products, along with up-to-the-minute information on the upcoming Grand Opening event, follow the company on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok.

About Halarosis

Halarosis is dedicated to creating vegan home fragrance products that are toxin-free and better for people. Our mission is to make every home an inviting atmosphere where people can enjoy room-filling fragrances that are as natural as possible. Using a unique wax formula, Halarosis candles are designed to fill rooms with fragrance while being safe, clean, and environmentally friendly. Discover why Halarosis means relaxation at: www.Halarosis.com.

Media Contact:



Joanna Vassi, Founder

1-800-991-5699

[email protected]

SOURCE Halarosis