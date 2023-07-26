Halárosis Presents Exhilarating Candle-Making Events on Long Island - A Fun and Unique Experience for All Occasions

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halárosis, the home fragrance company working to transform the candle industry by offering safer and cleaner alternatives, is bringing another innovative service to consumers. The company is thrilled to announce its candle-making events, now available on Long Island. Offering a one-of-a-kind experience, Halárosis brings the excitement of creating custom-scented candles directly to your doorstep, making it an ideal activity for a wide range of occasions, from Birthday parties and Bachelorette parties to Bridal Showers, Girls' Nights, Corporate Events, Fundraisers and more!

In addition to private events where customers can book Halárosis services at their desired location, the company has also begun hosting exciting, ticketed events open to the public, providing an exceptional experience for all candle and crafting enthusiasts. These thrilling public events include "Sip and Pour," where attendees can indulge in an evening of the ultimate blend of candle-making, delicious drinks, and delectable finger foods. Other events include "Yoga and Aromatherapy" and "Brunch and Candle-Making," which allow for creativity, relaxation, partying, and socializing. Halárosis events are perfect for a night out with friends, a memorable date, self-care days, and more, with each event featuring a unique vibe, allowing options that make candle-making an enjoyable experience for all.

Custom Scent Creations and Vessel Customization:

During each Halárosis event, private or public, guests will have the opportunity to explore Halárosis extensive selection of approximately 60 scents and combine them to create their own signature fragrance. Whether you prefer floral, fruity, citrusy, or woody notes, the possibilities are endless.

To add an extra touch of sophistication, attendees can choose from an array of vessel options, ensuring their candle reflects their unique style, personality, and home décor.

Creative Expression:

Halárosis understands the importance of creative expression and encourages guests to let their imaginations run wild. With stickers, rhinestones, markers, labels, and more, participants can adorn their candles, making them truly one-of-a-kind masterpieces.

Fully Equipped Crafting:

All Halárosis events guarantee a seamless crafting experience, including staff to run the event and all materials needed. Each guest receives everything required to create their own 8-10 oz candle, allowing them to focus on enjoying the moment and the company of friends and other candle and crafting enthusiasts.

"We are excited to offer these services to the Long Island community and share the magic of candle-making through both our public and private events," said Joanna Vassiliades, Founder at Halárosis. "The events offer a perfect blend of creativity, socializing, and enjoyment, which makes it a unique experience for all types of events whether you are having a birthday party or hosting a fundraiser."

Booking Halarosis Candle-Making Events:

To host a private event or to join Halárosis' exciting, ticketed events, reach out to their dedicated events team via phone or text at 1-800-991-5699 or by email at [email protected]. Ticketed events have limited availability, so don't miss the chance to experience this unique celebration. To stay informed about upcoming events follow the company on social media: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok.

About Halárosis:

Halárosis is dedicated to creating home fragrance products that are non-toxic and better for people and the environment. Our mission is to make every home an inviting atmosphere where people can enjoy room-filling fragrances that are as natural as possible as can be seen through the company's extensive home fragrance product line. The company now offers another innovative service with captivating and interactive candle-making experiences. With a passion for creativity and personalization, Halárosis aims to make each event extraordinary, leaving guests with delightful memories and beautifully handcrafted candles to cherish. Discover why Halárosis means relaxation at: www.halarosis.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Vassi, Founder

1-800-991-5699

[email protected]com

