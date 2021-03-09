Halbert Hargrove Named a 2021 Best Places to Work by InvestmentNews

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Halbert Hargrove, fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with $2.5B AUM, has been recognized by InvestmentNews as one of the Best Places to Work for in 2021. For its Best Places to Work accolade, InvestmentNews identifies company culture, benefits, and career paths as major contributors for the nomination.

"At Halbert Hargrove, we ensure our employees feel valued and respected, which is why we place a huge emphasis on boosting our culture," said JC Abusaid, President, Halbert Hargrove. "Our leadership team is always searching for innovative ways to create opportunities for our employees to learn and grow in both their personal and professional lives. We are honored by the continued recognition of our firm by InvestmentNews. It is a testament to our company's culture, where employee well-being is central to our mission."

Halbert Hargrove attributes receiving this ongoing acknowledgement to its innovative business structure, its focus on employee advancement, and company culture. Recently, three Halbert Hargrove employees went through an intensive four-day training with author Bill Burnett and master teacher Art Wagner to complete the "Designing Your Life Coaching Certification Program," which will allow them to begin leading monthly internal programs and workshops centered around helping employees continuously re-frame and redesign their life – both personal and professionally. In addition, Halbert Hargrove recently finished its 11th annual firm-wide audit, CEFEX, that rigorously determines whether the firm is adhering to applicable standards, which helps maintain a culture of accountability. Halbert Hargrove's dedication to providing unique and innovative programs has also been acknowledged by CNBC, which identified Halbert Hargrove as one of the top 100 financial advisory firms in the country in 2020.

"Our employees are the backbone of our company," said Russ Hill, Chairman and CEO, Halbert Hargrove. "Their dedication and hard work continue to inspire us to enhance our services, and we are proud that our culture supports our commitment to providing the best results for clients and the firm alike."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program. This year, the top 75 winners were critiqued on employer and employee surveys delving into everything from company culture, benefits, career paths and more.

"We've all seen the value of a great work culture over the past year, and InvestmentNews is excited to once again recognize those firms that are taking a lead in providing great financial advice and being a great place to work," said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer, InvestmentNews. "These firms are leading the industry in developing best-in-class human resource practices."

Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has eight offices across the country, with a total of 43 employees. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.5B assets under management. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

SOURCE Halbert Hargrove

Related Links

http://www.halberthargrove.com

