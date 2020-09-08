Halbert Hargrove Named Best Place to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal and InvestmentNews

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halbert Hargrove, fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm with $2.5B AUM, has been recognized by both the Los Angeles Business Journal and InvestmentNews as one of the best advisory firms to work for in 2020. The firm has consistently received this award from both outlets and has also been named one of the top 100 financial advisory firms in the country by CNBC.

"At Halbert Hargrove, we believe the best employees are understood, respected, and rewarded, and our leadership team is constantly looking for ways to evolve and expand the benefits we offer our employees," said JC Abusaid, President, Halbert Hargrove. "We place a major emphasis on goals and want all of our employees to have access to the right tools to grow both professionally and personally. We are honored to continue to receive these recognitions for our culture and our firm, as we are truly dedicated to employee well-being."

Halbert Hargrove attributes receiving these acknowledgments to their dynamic and evolving business structure that offers employees unique benefits, specific growth paths, and an incentive equity plan granting company shares to employees. The company's competitive benefits support their commitment to an appropriate work-life balance - including unlimited vacation and paid sabbaticals after years of service. Employees also receive yearly recognition for AUM milestones, and the company covers costs for continuing their education, such as graduate degrees or financial certifications.

"Leadership at Halbert Hargrove emphasizes that no job is more important than working together and empowering our teams," said Russ Hill, Chairman and CEO, Halbert Hargrove. "Our employees are diligent, hardworking, and constantly strive to provide the best for their clients and the firm. Together, we are proud to operate as one system, supporting one another to produce the best results for all."

The LA Business Journal and InvestmentNews both partnered with independent research firms specializing in identifying great places to work to compile their inaugural surveys and recognition programs. To determine the winners, employees were asked to fill out detailed surveys about their firm's leadership, organizational culture, and employee experience.

Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and has eight offices across the country, with a total of 43 employees. In addition to the Long Beach office, locations include San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; and The Woodlands and Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

About Halbert Hargrove

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.5B assets under management. For more information, please visit www.halberthargrove.com.

