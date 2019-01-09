Halco Lubricants Joins Forces With Pugh Lubricants, Apollo Oil and Veterans Oil

ASHEBORO, N.C., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pugh Lubricants, Apollo Oil, and Veteran's Oil ("Pugh-Apollo-Veterans") joined to become a leading distributor of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, and diesel exhaust fluid in 2017. In December 2018, Pugh-Apollo-Veterans acquired Norcross, GA based Halco Lubricants, a well-established regional distributor of lubricants covering GA, SC, and portions of NC from locations in Norcross, GA; Augusta, GA; and Columbia, SC. This marks the third combination for Pugh Lubricants in the last two years and furthers its strategy of adding leading brands and prominent distributors to the company.

"We look forward to working with the Parkers and the rest of the Halco organization to build on the strong foundation they have created. This partnership reinforces our position as a best-in-class organization for customers, suppliers, and employees," said Mike Pugh, President of Pugh-Apollo-Veterans.

Alan Parker, President of Halco Lubricants, said, "We are excited about the opportunities for growth provided by joining the Pugh-Apollo-Veterans team. Our combined resources and experience will allow us to enhance our service and offerings to our customers, create improved alignment with our suppliers, and offer our employees career and professional development opportunities."

About Pugh-Apollo-Veterans

Pugh-Apollo-Veterans is a distributor of nationally branded and private label finished lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary product lines throughout the Carolinas, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and portions of Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, and Indiana. For additional information, please visit www.PughLubricants.com, www.ApolloOil.com, and www.VeteransOilInc.com.

About Halco Lubricants

Halco is a distributor of finished lubricants, antifreeze, and other ancillary product lines throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and portions of Alabama & North Carolina. For additional information, please visit www.halcolubricants.com.

SOURCE Pugh-Apollo-Veterans