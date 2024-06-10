HALCON FREYA HONORED WITH THREE AWARDS AT NEOCON 2024

Furniture collection recognized as the top conference room solution

STEWARTVILLE, Minn., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HALCON introduced its new collection of tables and storage, HALCON FREYA™. FREYA was awarded Best of NeoCon Gold for conference room furniture, Gold for conference tables, and a third Gold for furniture storage at NeoCon 2024.

FREYA is a refined expression of Scandinavian design, featuring minimalist lines, subtle textures, and natural materials to provide elevated comfort and function for collaborative spaces.

The collection features a full range of tables, sideboards, and storage walls that can be tailored to accommodate every collaborative and hybrid meeting space. Luxurious and restrained use of materials bring the art of living well into sophisticated workspaces.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Best of NeoCon jurors," said Ben Conway, CEO of HALCON. "FREYA is a perfect intersection of modern residential comfort and advanced technology integration for today's meeting spaces."

NeoCon is the largest exhibition of contract furnishings in North America. A hallmark of the trade show since 1990, Best of NeoCon is the official awards program evaluating outstanding new products from exhibiting companies across a wide range of verticals. Hundreds of new products were evaluated onsite by a diverse jury of 53 leading architects, designers, specifiers and facility managers with expertise spanning commercial, healthcare, education and hospitality sectors.

With exceptional innovation, uncompromising design, and master craftsmanship, HALCON creates furniture tailored to the modern workplace. The company's award-winning solutions are made in Minnesota with the highest standards of quality and performance. Founded in 1977, HALCON Furniture has a passion for excellence, servicing clients through a network of authorized Sales Representatives and established dealers throughout the United States and the world.

About NeoCon: NeoCon is the world's leading platform and most important event for the commercial interiors industry, held each year at The Mart in Chicago. Since launching in 1969, NeoCon has served as the annual gathering place for the commercial design world's manufacturers, dealers, architects, designers, end-users, design organizations and media. The three-day event showcases game-changing products and services from both leading companies and emerging talent—providing unparalleled access to the latest and most innovative solutions. A robust educational program of keynote presentations and CEU sessions offers world-class expertise and insight about today's most relevant topics as well as the future of commercial design. NeoCon is open to trade, media, C Suite executives and other industry-related professionals. www.neocon.com

NeoCon® is a registered trademark of the MART, a Vornado Property

WWW.HALCONFURNITURE.COM

SOURCE HALCON