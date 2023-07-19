Halcyon & OpenFin: Empowering Wealth Advisors with Data-Led Insights and Streamlined Workflows

News provided by

Halcyon Still Water

19 Jul, 2023, 13:08 ET

RED BANK, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, an AI fintech firm renowned for its expertise in sophisticated data integration, has joined the OpenFin ecosystem and unveiled a transformative solution on the OpenFin platform, the operating system for enterprise productivity. Halcyon has initiated a pioneering integration that unifies potent tax preparation insights with a state-of-the-art desktop experience. The advanced symbiosis between the two platforms furnishes wealth advisors with immediate access to data-driven insights, thereby enhancing their understanding of their client's comprehensive financial status and facilitating the provision of bespoke financial products, tailored to their esteemed customers' needs.

Advisors will now have access to a full picture of their clients' financial life whether there are assets under management or away, this not only strengthens client-advisor relationships but also creates new, tailored asset gathering opportunities. Enhanced visibility provides advisors with a competitive edge and enables them to deliver unparalleled service to their clients. 

"Halcyon is playing an instrumental role for clients and wealth advisors alike by steadfastly prioritizing vital data is taken into consideration when making financial decisions," said, Vicky Sanders, Chief Digital Officer, OpenFin. "The partnership between Halcyon and OpenFin offers best in class technology, advancing customer service while maintaining financial security."

Furthermore, the integration with OpenFin's desktop notifications ensures that advisors stay on top of their clients' filings activity in real-time. By combining the strengths of OpenFin's desktop experience with a seamless Salesforce integration, Halcyon is revolutionizing the way wealth advisors interact with their clients' data.

"Wealth advisors will now have a very powerful tool offering professionally prepared tax returns for a fraction of the price, that tax return contains unique data crucial for proper financial planning" says Kirk Donaldson, Halcyon CEO. "The Halcyon platform was built by former financial advisors and CPAs, partnering with OpenFin has provided us the opportunity to reach the wealth advisory community with a simple and intuitive integration."                                                            

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing.  They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers.  Visit www.halcyonsw.com

Press Contact:
Halcyon Still Water
[email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon Still Water

