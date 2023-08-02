Halcyon and Freddie Mac Partnership Brings VOI Innovation to Lending Market

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, an innovative technology company specializing in advanced data integration, proudly announces they are officially a Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM) service provider for income verification.

Halcyon, via its direct IRS integration, is providing a subset of tax transcript data to AIM to calculate qualified income for LPA's risk assessment, further driving workflow efficiency and providing increased confidence in the quality of the data.

"Our integration with AIM adds one more benefit for lenders who take advantage of our income verification solution," remarked Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "We will continue to partner with Freddie Mac to lower manufacturing costs and improve overall loan quality."

With a 90% faster turnaround time, Halcyon's unique method of procuring and aggregating income data for lenders provides a clearer picture of a borrower's ability to obtain financing and at a lower cost than other industry solutions, saving time and money for lenders and borrowers alike.

"Bringing innovation and changes to the market is important to advance the overall industry," said Kevin Kauffman, Freddie Mac Single-Family Vice President and Head of Client Engagement. "We look forward to a continued partnership with Halcyon as we look to further our efforts to make homeownership more attainable."

For more information, please visit or contact Halcyon directly at www.halcyonsw.com and [email protected].

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com.

