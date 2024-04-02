Halcyon Announces Partnership with SettlementOne Data

RED BANK, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, a company that provides income verification services, announced a new partnership with SettlementOne Data utilizing their innovative IRS 8821 income verification tool, marking a significant step forward in mortgage processing efficiency and accuracy. This strategic partnership utilizes the widely recognized IRS 8821 form, modernized by Halcyon to provide unsurpassed speed, accuracy, and flexibility.

Halcyon, a forerunner in the financial technology industry, leveraged its team's 25 plus years of extensive experience in tax preparation and financial services to develop this cutting-edge solution. The Halcyon system delivers a comprehensive array of 64 tax transcripts, both personal and business, in PDF and JSON formats. This efficiency is achieved at a markedly lower cost and at faster speed than current industry standards, with significantly reduced rejections.

"Halcyon is excited to announce this partnership and with SettlementOne so lenders can increase their productivity, decrease costs and provide a benefit to the borrower to help them be a homeowner faster." says Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.

"SettlementOne is excited to offer the speed and value of Halcyon's tax transcript solution to our clients. This strategic relationship is yet another example of our commitment to providing best-in-class products and services to our lender partners." says Stephen French, CEO of SettlementOne Data.

About Halcyon

Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services that are specific to each individual, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way – IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit www.halcyonsw.com .

About SettlementOne

Over the past 25 years, SettlementOne Data has built one of the strongest and most experienced management teams in the industry, becoming a leader in credit reporting and data verification products and services, with a core philosophy centered on a deep commitment to personalized service. SettlementOne's flexible approach to pricing is all about enhancing client cost efficiency with tools like hybrid closed-loan bundles and real-time access to credit and verification costs per loan. Visit www.settlementone.com.

This collaboration between Halcyon and SettlementOne Data is taking the antiquated transcript process into the modern world, leveraging historical practices to set new industry standards. Together, Halcyon and SettlementOne are redefining the landscape of mortgage processing, making the dream of a truly digital underwriting tool a reality.

Contact:

Bridget Trevino

[email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon Still Water