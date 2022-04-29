Halcyon Home Leverages Careopolis to Enhance Healing, Aging and End-of-Life Journeys

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFlash and Halcyon Home (Home Care - Personal Assistant Services, Home Health - Skilled Nursing and Therapy Services, and Hospice) announced today that the organizations have entered into a collaborative partnership that leverages togetherness, empathy and nostalgia to enhance healing or aging journeys, chronic or cognitive illness, or in celebrating the life or memory of a loved one. This agreement provides patients, families and communities access to CareFlash's signature platform: The Careopolis, a Metropolis of Love and Empathy.

As in the brief video, a Careopolis is an online "caring community," created and operated by a patient and/or family caretakers and invited loved ones. Each Careopolis contains integrated components and content that are conducive to enhancing the quality and durability of supportive connectedness. These include an interactive (voice-driven) storytelling tool, collaboration calendar, community blog, photo-sharing capabilities, etc. It is invitation-only, multilingual, mobile-friendly and effective in enhancing how loved ones are engaged:

As a supportive fabric of togetherness & quality-of-life

More with empathy than sympathies

Celebrating a loved one's life journey, relationships & memories

"Halcyon Home's professional, skilled and compassionate team values The Careopolis for the ways it emphasizes our core value, 'Our Purpose is People'. We honor and care for our patients by respecting their personal choices as they navigate the healthcare continuum from first care needs, to final stages of life," adds Amy Sweet, Halcyon Home's Founder/Owner. "We offer The Careopolis at no cost to our community and see it as an engaging way for family and friends to connect online and celebrate a loved one who is aging or healing, or equally so in celebrating a loved one's memory throughout the challenging time following a loss."

Adds Kristin Satsky, LCSW, Halcyon Home's COO, "We view The Careopolis as part of a pervasive shift in the 'Standard of Care' throughout the home care, home health and hospice continuum. Since 2019, when Halcyon Home began partnering with CareFlash, we have been pleasantly surprised by the growing numbers of families adopting and using the Careopolis tool. Seeing the impressive growth among families using it, we know people find this helpful and even needed."

Adds Tanya Roberts, Halcyon Home's CEO, "Each Careopolis enhances the respectful priority we place on communicating, collaborating, connecting, and caring for clients and families we serve. We promote a 'Patient and Family First' culture of educating people about the harmoniousness and timeliness of our Holistic, Mind-Body-Spirit approach to nurturing healing and aging, while respecting the celebration of end-of-life with comfort and dignity."

About Halcyon Home

We are a group of highly educated and trained medical, business and eldercare professionals, with busy, stressful lives who came together because we had been caregivers for loved ones. We saw a need for something better. In search of quality professionals, we have handpicked our team to ensure they provide care with the upmost respect of clients. Whether it's shopping, errand-running, transportation, cooking for, or bathing a loved one, assisting with medication reminders, or providing in-home nursing or therapy for any illness, we bring a level of service you have never experienced before. https://halcyonhome.com

About CareFlash

Now into its 18th year, CareFlash was founded out of a lengthy caretaking journey surrounding a family member. CareFlash empowers a wide variety of organizations that place value on enhancing socialization, resilience and peace-of-mind. Likewise in strengthening community education/outreach, industry relations and competitive advantage. Here is a small sample: Community Medical Centers, Texas Oncology, Austin Regional Clinic, Rogue Prosthetics, Snowline Hospice, Butler Funeral Homes and Pariveda Solutions. https://careflash.com

