Halcyon Returns to RSAC Conference 2026 to Showcase Anti-Ransomware Platform

Anti-ransomware leader will host live demos, explore pressing ransomware challenges, and present new threat research to arm defenders

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, today announced its return to RSAC Conference, taking place March 23-26 in San Francisco. The company will be at Booth #4315 where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the Halcyon Anti-Ransomware Platform and connect with its executive and product leadership teams throughout the week.

"RSAC is where the security community comes together to tackle its hardest problems, and now more than ever, ransomware remains at the top of that list. We're looking forward to engaging with defenders on the front lines and sharing our latest insights from the Ransomware Research Center. We'll also demonstrate how our platform stops ransomware in its tracks, helping organizations achieve ransomware downtime of zero." — Jon Miller, CEO and Co-founder, Halcyon.

Halcyon will offer a range of opportunities for attendees to engage with its team and technology throughout the conference:

Live Demos at the Booth: The company is conducting daily live, technical demos of its industry-leading anti-ransomware solution at Booth #4315.

The company is conducting daily live, technical demos of its industry-leading anti-ransomware solution at Booth #4315. Private Meetings: For a deeper dive, attendees can schedule a private session with Halcyon's executive and product leadership teams to explore specific security challenges. Additionally, learn about the latest findings from the 2026 Security Leadership Report on The Ransomware Gap in the AI Era, and how Halcyon eliminates ransomware risk and reduces recovery time from weeks to hours.

For a deeper dive, attendees can schedule a private session with Halcyon's executive and product leadership teams to explore specific security challenges. Additionally, learn about the latest findings from the 2026 Security Leadership Report on The Ransomware Gap in the AI Era, and how Halcyon eliminates ransomware risk and reduces recovery time from weeks to hours. Ransomware Research Center Updates: Halcyon's ransomware experts and world-class threat intelligence analysts will be available at Booth #4315 to share their latest findings on emerging ransomware threats, new attack vectors, and critical vulnerabilities. Attendees will get a front-row look at the intelligence driving Halcyon's mission to defeat ransomware.

Halcyon's ransomware experts and world-class threat intelligence analysts will be available at Booth #4315 to share their latest findings on emerging ransomware threats, new attack vectors, and critical vulnerabilities. Attendees will get a front-row look at the intelligence driving Halcyon's mission to defeat ransomware. Speaker Session: Cynthia Kaiser, Ransomware Research Center SVP, will present How AI Is (And Is Not) Changing Ransomware. She will explore how AI is making existing ransomware tactics faster, cheaper, and more scalable, and outline the top defensive priorities for the next 6–12 months. The session will take place Wednesday, March 25 at 2:40 PM PT at Moscone South, Booth 1400.

To learn more about Halcyon at RSAC Conference, visit Booth #4315 or schedule time with the team at: https://www.halcyon.ai/rsa-2026

About Halcyon

Halcyon, the leading anti-ransomware solution provider, is purpose-built to defeat ransomware attacks. Our technology takes an end-to-end approach to proactively disrupt threats at every stage of the attack lifecycle, from pre-execution to data exfiltration and encryption. With a 24/7 expert team that does the heavy lifting for you, and a robust ransomware warranty, Halcyon eliminates the need for ransom payments, ensures operational continuity, and protects businesses from data extortion. Learn more at halcyon.ai.

SOURCE Halcyon