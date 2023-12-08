Halcyon Software Unveils Innovative Solution Integrated with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor AIM

News provided by

Halcyon Still Water

08 Dec, 2023, 12:51 ET

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon Software, a prominent player in the financial technology sector, is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Tax Transcript Income Verification product, engineered to seamlessly integrate with Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor® (LPA) asset and income modeler (AIM). This innovative solution expedites income calculation and documentation and allows lenders to take advantage of an instant income assessment by LPA, solidifying Halcyon's position as the preferred choice for lenders in the mortgage industry.

Halcyon's Tax Transcript Income Verification product redefines industry standards, making income verification for lenders not only faster but also more cost-effective given our integration with LPA. By harnessing the power of this technology, lenders can achieve an 80% reduction in costs while accelerating the process by a staggering 90%. Our product exclusively generates JSON and PDF outputs, eliminating the need for OCR or manual intervention, and ensuring the utmost accuracy and efficiency.

Kelly Good, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Alcova, enthusiastically praises the integration with LPA, stating, "Halcyon's Tax Transcript Income Verification product is a game-changer for lenders using LPA. It allows lenders to obtain an instant assessment for income calculation, giving lenders confidence in their underwriting processes."

Kevin Williamson, President at Compass Mortgage, echoes this sentiment, adding, "The ease of using Halcyon's solution for income assessment with LPA is remarkable. This technology empowers us to streamline our operations, reduce costs, and improve our response time to borrowers. The level of support and industry knowledge offered by the Halcyon team is truly exceptional."

Halcyon Software, with its long history in the lending and mortgage industry, understands the importance of providing reliable solutions backed by a team of experts with deep industry knowledge. The company's commitment to delivering top-notch customer support ensures that clients have a trusted partner by their side to navigate the complexities of the industry.

For more information about Halcyon Software and its Tax Transcript Income Verification product, designed for seamless integration with LPA, please visit www.halcyonsw.com.

About Halcyon Software: Halcyon Software is a distinguished provider of financial technology solutions, specializing in products designed to enhance and streamline processes within the banking, mortgage, and brokerage sectors. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to innovation, Halcyon Software stands as a reliable partner for its clients, offering cutting-edge tools to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making.

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Halcyon Still Water

Also from this source

Halcyon and Freddie Mac Partnership Brings VOI Innovation to Lending Market

Halcyon, an innovative technology company specializing in advanced data integration, proudly announces they are officially a Freddie Mac Loan Product ...

Halcyon & OpenFin: Empowering Wealth Advisors with Data-Led Insights and Streamlined Workflows

Halcyon, an AI fintech firm renowned for its expertise in sophisticated data integration, has joined the OpenFin ecosystem and unveiled a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.