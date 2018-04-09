Haldex Annual Report 2017

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex' annual report for 2017 is now available in English and Swedish.
A digital version can be downloaded at www.haldex.com/financialreports. A printed version is ordered by calling the switchboard at +46-418-476000 or by sending an e-mail to ir@haldex.com. The printed version is estimated to be ready for distribution by end of April.
For further information, visit http://corporate.haldex.com or contact:
Catharina Paulcén
SVP Corporate Communications
catharina.paulcen@haldex.com
+46-418-476157
Haldex AB (publ) is required to publish the above information under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by the Haldex media contact stated in the release on April 9, 2018 at 13.00 CET.
