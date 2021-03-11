Haldex appoints new CEO, Helene Svahn hands over to Jean-Luc Desire

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex's CEO, Helene Svahn, hands over the CEO position to Jean-Luc Desire per July 1, 2021 at the latest. Jean-Luc Desire is currently with Tenneco Automotive in Belgium and will relocate to Sweden when he assumes his new role.

Helene Svahn has led Haldex through tough cost saving programs and efficiency improvement initiatives since June 2019, a period when the business also has been affected by the global covid-19 pandemic. The recruitment of Jean-Luc Desire has been conducted in alignment with Helene who will continue in her current role until Jean-Luc assumes the position, at the latest on July 1, 2021.

"The Board would like to thank Helene for her hard and dedicated work during the past years, in both her roles as board member and CEO. The company has developed new products under Helene's leadership and she has also managed to lead Haldex through rough times, for both the industry and the company, not the least due to the covid-19 pandemic," says Stefan Charette, Chairman of the Board. "Haldex is now in a new phase with the next generation products and with a lower cost base. The Board has therefore, in agreement with Helene, decided that Haldex needs a CEO with a different industrial profile moving forward. The Board and the employees would like to wish Helene the best of luck in her future endeavors."

Helene Svahn comments on her resignation: "When I joined Haldex, as a board member and later CEO, the company had major challenges ahead. The entire industry was also put under tremendous pressure by the global pandemic. I have focused on reducing Haldex's cost base, streamlining the organization, in parallel with driving the development of new products to secure Haldex's position in the future. We are now beginning to see solid results from these efforts, which I am happy and proud of. My time with Haldex has been a rewarding experience that I am very grateful for and that I take with me in future assignments."

Jean-Luc Desire currently holds the position of Vice President and General Manager Ride and Performance EMEA, at Tenneco Automotive Belgium NV. He has a Master of Science in engineering from Ecole Centrale in Paris and more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. Jean-Luc has previously held positions as Vice President, CAR Systems, at WABCO and Program Director at Peugeot Citroën in Shanghai. Jean-Luc was born and raised in France and has extensive experience of working internationally. He has, among other things, been active in the USA, China and Belgium and soon also in Sweden. Jean-Luc will be based at the head office in Landskrona.

"Jean-Luc has a solid background in the automotive industry and has shown great results through growth and profitability improvements in his previous positions. Jean-Luc has a commercial drive and a technical knowledge that, together with strong leadership skills, will be a good match in the stage the company is in now," says Chairman Stefan Charette.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Charette, Chairman of the Board

Telefon: +46 418 47 60 00

E-post: [email protected]

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule book for Issuers. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on March 11, 2021 at 14:15 CET.

About Haldex

Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-appoints-new-ceo--helene-svahn-hands-over-to-jean-luc-desire,c3304713

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3304713/1385617.pdf Haldex appoints new CEO, Helene Svahn hands over to Jean-Luc Desire

SOURCE Haldex