STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has closed an agreement with one of the world's largest manufacturer of heavy trucks for the ADB product. The deal is an important milestone to grow in the truck segment in addition to Haldex already strong position on the trailer segment. The agreement also includes an embedded additional agreement, to equip a showcase truck with Haldex new EMB product.

"This breakthrough of introducing our next generation product on the European market strengthens our confidence in continued business opportunities and our ability to meet new demands on braking systems in connected, electric trucks and trailers," says Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice President EMEA.

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Kulle, Executive Vice Preseident EMEA

Phone: +49 1742 458416

E-mail: [email protected]om

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-signs-agreement-with-one-of-the-world-s-largest-truck-manufacturer,c3385878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3385878/1445602.pdf Haldex signs agreement with one of the worldâ€™s largest truck manufacturer

SOURCE Haldex