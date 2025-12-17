Haldiram's Enters Strategic Partnership with L Catterton

Partnership to drive growth by leveraging L Catterton's sector expertise and operating capabilities

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with and invested in Haldiram's, a renowned packaged food company in India. The collaboration aims to fortify Haldiram's market leadership in the country and accelerate its international expansion on the back of its robust fundamentals, brand equity, and growth potential.

With the partnership, Haldiram's will be able to tap into L Catterton's global consumer sector expertise, operating prowess, and industry network, as well as local talent, insights, and relationships. This positions Haldiram's to benefit from L Catterton's vast capabilities, including that of the firm's Executive Chairman of India Sanjiv Mehta, the former Chairman / CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Leveraging L Catterton's sector mastery honed over investing in and growing consumer businesses for almost four decades, as well as Mr Mehta's experience managing India's largest consumer company and other leadership roles across various Unilever businesses over 25 years, Haldiram's will endeavour to foster a global 'India for the World' brand. This will involve unlocking further value via a comprehensive range of initiatives in areas such as brand building, new product development, supply chain and distribution optimisation, geographic expansion, as well as talent development.

Mr Mehta commented, "Haldiram's is an iconic Indian brand that resonates across the country as the undisputed leader in the ethnic snacks category and has significant potential to become a global brand in the packaged snacks space. We are delighted to back Haldiram's and drive further growth in India's evolving and flourishing consumer market, as well as galvanise its internationalisation."

L Catterton has significant experience in building brands in the packaged food space across the world. Current and past investments in the space include Cholula Hot Sauce, Farmley, Ferrara Candy Company, Goodles, Kettle Foods, Kodiak, Little Moons, NotCo, Planted, and Plum Organics.

About Haldiram's

Haldiram's is a leading multinational packaged food company known for its wide range of snacks, sweets, and ready-to-eat products. Haldiram's brand has become synonymous with Indian packaged snacks and has been awarded as one of the country's most loved and trusted brands. Established in 1937, the company is the pioneer of branded traditional snacks in India and has grown to become one of the country's largest manufacturers of packaged foods with a significant international presence. For more information about Haldiram's, please visit haldiram.com.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $39 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. The firm's funds have the ability to invest between $5 million and $5 billion, across the capital structure, in well-positioned consumer businesses. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad network of strategic relationships, L Catterton's team of more than 200 investment and operating professionals across 18 offices partners with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across its portfolio. Founded in 1989, the firm has made over 300 investments in some of the world's most iconic consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

