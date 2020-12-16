Hale & Hearty Selects Appetize To Upgrade Operations With Advanced POS Cloud Technology

"Appetize has helped us exceed expectations with its cloud technology," Tweet this

All Hale & Hearty restaurants will utilize Appetize point of sale software — known for the ability to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers and service modes — powered by the company's Activate™ software. Appetize's zero-training terminal interface is intuitive, designed for ease of use, speed of service, and increased productivity. Management and staff also have access to Appetize Connect Enterprise™, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations giving Hale & Hearty a real-time management and reporting tool. The platform features menu management, reporting and analytics that can be accessed anytime, anywhere — even remotely.

Appetize's industry-leading Open API enabled Hale & Hearty to build a set of best-in-class partnerships to power their business, including NetSuite for inventory and ERP management; LevelUp for a branded app and loyalty experience; and Givex, a platform for gift cards. Appetize also integrated with two new partners to improve staff and customer experiences at all locations: 7shifts labor management platform for scheduling, communication and time and attendance and ItsACheckmate platform for online ordering and delivery integration and menu management.

"We're thrilled that Hale & Hearty, one of the most iconic restaurant brands in the Northeast, is now part of the Appetize family," says Appetize Co-Founder and CEO Max Roper. "Appetize is here to drive better guest experiences through cloud and mobile technology, while providing marquee brands like Hale and Hearty the tools to run their business efficiently."

Appetize's partnership with Hale & Hearty comes at a time more fast casual restaurants are upgrading their point of sale with digital cloud solutions to optimize on-premise experiences. During Covid-19, restaurants have focused on increasing safety and convenience for both staff and customers and continue to modernize their point of sale to future-proof operations.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers the food, beverage, and retail transactions for enterprise businesses—including multi-unit restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, education campuses, theme parks, and travel and leisure companies—through its advanced, fully cloud-based solutions.

Specializing in contactless payments, mobile ordering, and menu management, Appetize's enterprise commerce platform includes POS terminals, handheld devices, online ordering, mobile web, and API integrations, as well as powerful management tools to control operations.

For more information, please visit appetize.com .

About Hale & Hearty

Founded in 1995, Hale & Hearty Soups restaurant chain offers 20 locations throughout New York City, Long Island and Boston. All soups are made 100% from scratch in the company's Brooklyn kitchen, with homemade stock, local ingredients, and absolutely no added preservatives. The restaurants also serve fresh-to-order salads.

SOURCE Appetize Technologies, Inc.