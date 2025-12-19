Hale Capital Management announces the successful close of Hale Capital Partners Fund V, increasing assets under management to $334 million

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Capital Management ("Hale Capital") announces the successful close of Hale Capital Partners Fund V ("Fund V"), increasing assets under management to $334 million. Fund V supports Hale Capital's long-standing strategy of partnering with management teams and boards to build, scale, and reinvent lower-middle-market national security and technology businesses at critical operating and growth inflection points.

Hale Capital is a US-based investment firm investing across two clearly defined lanes.

In federal technology and services, Hale Capital targets significant minority to control positions in businesses serving the defense and intelligence community. These investments are anchored by durable end-user demand, mission-critical products, and long-term customer relationships. Hale Capital also invests selectively in defense-related laboratory spinouts, partnering with founding teams to help translate proven research into scalable, mission-ready platforms.

In commercial technology, Hale Capital focuses on reinventions - often in public companies or complex carve-outs - where strong leadership teams and experienced capital partners can catalyze the next product cycle while restoring or accelerating profitability. These investments center on attracting stellar talent, sharpening product focus, and building offerings that reposition the business for durable, cash-generative growth. Hale Capital works closely with management and boards to align product strategy, cost structure, and capital allocation with a deep operating playbook and decades of successful technology reinventions.

Across both lanes, Hale Capital's approach is built on deep trust and long-duration partnerships with management teams, boards, and government stakeholders. The firm is a DoD Trusted Investor, with active Top Secret clearances across its investment team, and maintains longstanding relationships across the defense, intelligence, and advanced research ecosystem.

About Hale Capital:

Hale Capital is a US-based investment firm that partners with exceptional leaders to create enduring national security and technology businesses. The firm invests where differentiated products, talented teams, and clear end-user demand converge with disciplined execution and profitability.

Hale Capital's value creation approach emphasizes collaboration, talent augmentation, and hands-on operational engagement, supported by a repeatable operating playbook refined through decades of investing across public and private markets.

