Hale County Trusts Hart InterCivic for New Election Technology

PLAINVIEW, Texas, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New election technology is on its way to Hale County, and County Clerk Latrice Kemp says the Verity® Voting system from longtime election partner Hart InterCivic will be great for voters. Verity is the most up-to-date election technology available in the United States. It is a flexible, trustworthy system built to be user-friendly and backed by a proven partner.

Hale County has joined a growing number of counties in the Texas Panhandle and across the State to adopt Hart’s secure, voter-friendly Verity Voting system.

"We have confidence in Hart, and it all goes back to their customer service," said Kemp, who has worked with elections in Hale County for more than two decades and alongside Hart since 2005 when the County chose the Texas-based company's previous system.

"Commissioners agreed that this year was time to move up, and we chose Hart's Verity. Voters will find the touchscreen easy to use and, of course, we all appreciate that the system is safe and secure," Kemp added. "This is a good move for our voters."

"Hale County is a valued partner, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver successful elections for many, many years," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions. "The County has made a solid choice for the future."

Verity is a federally and state certified system designed and built in Texas. More than half of the voters in the State cast their ballots on Hart's voting systems. Verity is a natural next step for those ready to modernize.

Hale County Commissioners approved the Verity purchase August 13, and Hart is moving quickly to begin delivery, testing and training ahead of November's general election.

"Hart is going to take care of us," Kemp said. "We have already received our equipment, and our workers are excited. Setup will be simplified, and Verity is so user friendly. Plus, if we have questions, the people at Hart are very good about walking us through solutions. Anytime I call, they have answers. I've worked with them for a long time, and I know what to expect."

Hale County joins a growing number of Texas jurisdictions moving to Verity. Since the Texas Secretary of State certified the latest release of the system in late 2016, Hart has shipped more than 8,000 Verity devices across the State. First federally certified in 2015, the secure and efficient system is also in use in numerous counties throughout the U.S.

Braithwaite expects more announcements throughout 2018 as additional jurisdictions choose Verity to refresh their election technology.

