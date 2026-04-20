Hale Introduces Next Generation QMAX-APX Fire Pump

Precision Under Pressure. Connected for the Call.

OCALA, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hale Products, the industry's leading manufacturer of fire pumps, today announced the next generation of the QMAX fire pump. Building on a legacy of industry‑leading performance, the new QMAX-APX delivers the same trusted QMAX waterflow in a more modular, future‑forward design, helping OEMs simplify apparatus engineering while preparing for next‑generation emissions systems and connected fireground technology.

Since its introduction, QMAX has become one of the most widely specified midship fire pumps in North America. Known for high flow, durability, and ease of maintenance, QMAX has long set the standard. The next generation QMAX-APX builds on that legacy as the best‑performing pump in Hale's history, engineered to meet the demands of modern chassis, evolving emissions requirements, and data‑driven fireground operations.

Designed to Simplify Apparatus Engineering

The QMAX-APX is engineered with standardization and modularity at its core, allowing OEMs to configure the pump in multiple ways while maintaining consistent performance. A single base pump architecture supports a wide range of configurations, eliminating the need for multiple pump models and reducing engineering complexity across apparatus platforms.

Purpose‑built to address the growing impact of emissions systems, the new QMAX-APX helps OEMs overcome packaging challenges created by larger exhaust aftertreatment components without sacrificing performance or service access.

Key design updates include:

Improved compatibility with 2027 and future engine offerings

Greater flexibility to package larger exhaust aftertreatment systems without compromising pump performance

Increased driveline torque capacity for next‑generation powertrains

Reduced operational noise

Configurable valve mounting options

Maintenance‑free mechanical seal as standard equipment

Reduced weight while maintaining full QMAX flow

Added ports for sensors without loose fittings future proof the design

Increased cooling to compensate for exhaust after-treatment cycles

"These updates give OEMs flexibility without compromise," said Dylan Bucci, Product Manager at Hale. "The next generation QMAX-APX streamlines engineering, integrates cleanly with modern emissions systems, and still delivers precise control of water when split‑second adjustments make the difference."

Future‑Enabled and Connected by Design

The QMAX-APX is designed to support integrated solutions and expanded data flow from the pump, enabling smarter, more connected apparatus. The architecture supports additional sensors and enables increased tracking of pump telemetry through Captium™, with data delivered via the FireLink gateway to support improved visibility, diagnostics, and operational insight.

Working seamlessly with Hale technologies such as SAM™ and BOOST™, the QMAX-APX helps departments gain greater control and confidence in pump performance while laying the groundwork for future data‑driven capabilities.

Designed to operate alongside advanced emissions systems, QMAX-APX is connected for the call today and future‑enabled for a fire service increasingly driven by data, diagnostics, and real‑time performance insight.

Fireground‑Focused Flexibility

Beyond the pump itself, the QMAX-APX enables apparatus layouts that improve ergonomics, access, and safety, including:

Ground‑level dunnage for safer access

Extra‑low crosslays for improved hose deployment

High‑flow, low‑loss discharges that maintain pressure and ease operation

Foam‑capable crosslays with reduced losses

These capabilities allow OEMs to tailor apparatus to departmental preferences while maintaining the proven QMAX performance firefighters trust.

Availability

The next generation QMAX-APX Fire Pump is not yet available for order and is currently on display at FDIC International 2026, offering an early look ahead of its official release. A compact pump module with a 34‑inch‑wide pump panel demonstrates how OEMs can package the pump in less space while maintaining service access and full QMAX-APX performance.

For more information, visit www.haleproducts.com or contact your Hale representative.

About Hale

Hale has been engineering fire pumps for more than a century, with machine shop, assembly, and test facilities at its North America pump center of excellence in Ocala, Florida. As part of IDEX Fire & Safety, Hale delivers innovative, reliable fire pump solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of apparatus manufacturers and fire service professionals worldwide.

SOURCE Hale