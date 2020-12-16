Haleh Moddasser Named Among InvestmentNews' Women to Watch

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Haleh Moddasser, Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at Stearns Financial Group, as a 2020 Women to Watch honoree. Moddasser was chosen from several hundred nominations from across the country, for her leadership, contributions, and impact in the financial advice industry.

Partner at Stearns Financial Recognized for Leadership around ESG Investing Strategies

"We congratulate Haleh on this exceptional recognition," said Dennis Stearns, founder and CEO of Stearns Financial Group. "Her leadership of our women's advisory practice has been a driving force behind several innovations, including our new Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) platform, an investment approach that enables interested clients to align their investments with their values while earning competitive returns."

Each of the 20 advisers and executives who made the sixth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a rigorous selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and a commitment to giving back to the community.

"I am honored and delighted to be included among so many impressive women in finance," said Moddasser. "Right now, I'm focused on educating women, especially boomer women, about ESG investing. While it's an area about which women express interest, they often know very little about it. Research we conducted last year revealed 80 percent of female boomers with money haven't heard about ESG investing, while 99 percent were motivated to invest their wealth towards doing good. I want women to know that ESG is a means for influencing social change such as gender equality, racial inclusion and climate change without sacrificing financial returns."

Passionate about women's financial empowerment, Moddasser has spoken on the topic for numerous audiences. She is also the author of two books, Women on Top: Women, Wealth & Social Change (2020), and Gray Divorce, Silver Linings: A Woman's Guide to Divorce After 50 (2018).

Moddasser will receive her award at the sixth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch Luncheon to be held in New York City sometime in 2021.

To learn more about InvestmentNews 2020 Women to Watch and to view the full list of winners, visit http://womentowatchaward.com/.

ABOUT HALEH MODDASSER AND STEARNS FINANCIAL GROUP

Haleh Moddasser, CPA, is a senior wealth advisor and partner at Stearns Financial Group, a fee-only investment management firm with offices in Chapel Hill and Greensboro, North Carolina. Moddasser leads the firm's women's advisory practice, focusing primarily on issues relevant to boomer women. She is most passionate about women's financial empowerment, a topic about which she has written and spoken about on numerous occasions. She is the author of two books: Women on Top: Women, Wealth & Social Change (2020) and Gray Divorce, Silver Linings: A Woman's Guide to Divorce After 50 (2018), and serves as a media resource on a wide range of financial topics. Visit www.StearnsFinancial.com to learn more.

Contact:

Karen Embry

Impact Communications, Inc.

913-649-5009

[email protected]

SFG is a member of Hightower Advisors.

Hightower Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Therefore, it should not be assumed that the future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy (including the investments and/or investment strategies recommended or undertaken by Stearns Financial Group (SFG)), or any non-investment related content, made reference to directly or indirectly in this web site will be profitable, equal any corresponding indicated historical performance level(s), be suitable for your portfolio or individual situation, or prove successful. Due to various factors, including changing market conditions and/or applicable laws, the content may no longer be reflective of current opinions or positions. Moreover, you should not assume that any discussion or information contained in this document serves as the receipt of, or as a substitute for, personalized investment advice from SFG. A copy of SFG's current written disclosure document discussing our advisory services and fees is available upon request.

Related Images

haleh-moddasser-named-among.jpg

Haleh Moddasser Named Among InvestmentNews' Women to Watch

Partner at Stearns Financial Recognized for Leadership around ESG Investing Strategies

SOURCE Stearns Financial Group