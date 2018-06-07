Halekulani Announces Mark Waller As New Executive Assistant Manager

WAIKIKI, Hawaii, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani, Oahu's acclaimed luxury hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Waller as the property's new Executive Assistant Manager. In his role, Mr. Waller is responsible for overseeing the Rooms Division, as well as the Front Office, Housekeeping/Laundry, Engineering, Flower Shop, and Print Shop departments.

"Mr. Waller is a seasoned professional in the luxury hospitality industry with extensive knowledge and experience in operations, employee relations and overall guest experience," said Ulrich Krauer, General Manager. "We are thrilled to welcome his energy, determination and industry expertise to our beloved hotel."

Mr. Waller brings more than 20 years of luxury hospitality experience to Halekulani, having most recently served as Director of Rooms for the Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley. Prior to that, he helped open three new Ritz Carlton properties in South Beach, Half Moon Bay, and Bachelor Gulch (Avon, CO).

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria. The property is one of The World's Best Hotels on Condé Nast Traveler's 2016 Gold List and was voted Best Hotel on Oahu in Travel + Leisure's 500 World's Best Hotels for 2017. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant.

