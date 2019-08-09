Halekulani Okinawa Now Open To The Public

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani Okinawa, enviably situated on the main island of Okinawa, Japan, officially opened its doors on July 26, 2019, revealing an elegant 360-room hotel that fuses luxury with the island's natural energy. Inspired by its sister property, Halekulani Waikiki on Oahu, Halekulani Okinawa offers a beach-front experience set amidst lush Okinawan greenery, where guests can experience the rich culture and heritage of the region.

Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa, stated: "At Halekulani Okinawa, we have captured the perfect orchestration of top-level hospitality, including flawless experiences, personalized interactions and a sense of welcome that is authentic and distinctive. Our guests will bask in this awe-inspiring environment, which serves as a portal to the best of Okinawa within a one-of-a-kind luxury resort. We look forward to incorporating the culture, resources and philosophy of Okinawa into a magnificent experience for our guests."

Accommodations

Built to embody an oasis where the sky, land and sea meet, Halekulani Okinawa's 360 lavish guest rooms, inclusive of 47 suites and five cliffside villas, assert unforgettable views of the emerald sea, accentuating the boundless horizon and pristine white sand beaches. The modern and airy interiors, designed by internationally-recognized, Champalimaud Design, feel as if they bring the ocean inside so that guests find serenity and seclusion not only on the island's shores, but also in their rooms. Modeled after its iconic sister property, Halekulani Waikiki, the dream-like guestrooms embody Halekulani's philosophy of creating a haven of quiet elegance.

Food & Beverage

Four signature restaurants, as well as a variety of casual dining options, provide guests with a unique journey through the many flavors of Okinawa. Carefully curated by two Michelin-starred chef, Hiroyasu Kawate, Shiroux, meaning "white" in Okinawan, features haute cuisine showcased throughout innovative dishes that marry traditional French dishes with innovative Japanese ingredients. Aomi, inspired by the surrounding sea and sky, highlights the color blue, or "Ao" in Japanese, offers a selection of traditional Japanese dishes with a creative twist. For guests seeking an upscale steakhouse, Kingdom, provides a finely-curated selection of local meat prepared in a show kitchen designed to amplify the guest experience, paired with a finely-curated selection of top international wines. House Without a Key, named after the iconic restaurant at Halekulani Waikiki, is a magnificent spot to take in the Okinawa view and watch the sunset, extending to an outdoor terrace where guests can imbibe and watch live performances. Guests are invited to end their day at Bar Spectra, where a broad variety of hand-crafted cocktails are carefully prepared by Halekulani Okinawa's mixology team, situated artfully within a hilltop cove that offers spectacular views.

Wellness Offerings & Activities

Okinawa is located within one of the world's 'Blue Zones', known for the longevity of its inhabitants due to their healthy lifestyle. Within this special locale, guests immerse themselves in leisurely pursuits that enhance their wellbeing, such as soaking in their villa's personal hot spring, strolling on the beach or relaxing poolside. In addition, a restorative spa treatment at SpaHalekulani de-stresses and revives both body and mind to enhance total wellbeing. For the adventurous, Halekulani Okinawa's ESCAPES program offers exclusive private excursions throughout Okinawa, including the Firefly Nature Discovery, Flavors of Okinawa and Introduction to Okinawan Karate, all arranged by the hotel's knowledgeable concierge team to ensure a memorable outing that will be remembered fondly for a lifetime.

Reservations can be secured now at okinawa.halekulani.com

About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including nine unique restaurants and bars. In addition, the property boasts the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third member in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 accolades, awards and honoraria. The property was voted Reader's Choice Award #1 Oahu Hotel in Condé Nast Traveler and was voted one of the Best Hotels on Oahu in Travel + Leisure for 2018. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant. For twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel.

