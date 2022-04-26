HALEKULANI OKINAWA RECOGNIZED AS FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE'S 2022 STAR AWARDS

Halekulani Okinawa Receives First Five-Star Award & Becomes Okinawa's First Five-Star Hotel

OKINAWA, Japan, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, today unveiled its 2022 Star Awards, recognizing Halekulani Okinawa, the acclaimed luxury resort located on the main island of Okinawa in Japan, as a Five-Star Hotel. The accolade is Halekulani Okinawa's first Five-Star Award, a status presented only to properties who deliver a guest experience across its dining venues, facilities and services as determined by an independent inspection process. This honor designates Halekulani Okinawa as the first and only Five-Star property in Okinawa and only one of 12 Five-Star Hotels in Japan. Halekulani Okinawa is one of only two new properties in Japan to earn the Five-Star honor in 2022, with the second being HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a luxury property within the Mitsui Fudosan Group.

"It is a tremendous honor to have our beloved property recognized as a Five-Star hotel by Forbes Travel Guide for the first year," says Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa. "Since opening our doors in July 2019, we have strived to provide guests with personalized service and unforgettable experiences through luxury accommodations, innovative fine dining and unique cultural excursions. We are proud to be Okinawa's first Five-Star hotel and are incredibly thankful for our team of passionate and dedicated staff, who have made this exceptional guest experience possible for our guests."

Halekulani Okinawa is home to the prestigious SpaHalekulani, which received recognition for the first time from Forbes Travel Guide as a Four-Star spa. Inspired by the ancient healing methods of Okinawan culture, SpaHalekulani offers bespoke treatments that are tailored to the personal needs of each guest and incorporate traditional Okinawan ingredients. Halekulani Okinawa received top marks from Forbes Travel Guide for its Food & Beverage services, guest comfort and convenience, and luxurious pool experience.

Halekulani Okinawa opened in July 2019 on the main island of Okinawa, Japan as the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii. Located on the coastline within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa offers travelers a true resort experience across 32 acres of lush natural landscape. In addition to 360 guest rooms, suites and cliffside villas, Halekulani Okinawa features eight restaurants and bars, and unique/immersive guest programming and exclusive access to Okinawa's rich culture and heritage.

Forbes Travel Guide is recognized for creating the original concept of Five-Star service, naming only most deserving properties to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. The full list of Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Ratings can be found at ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For more information about Halekulani Okinawa, visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com.

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including eight restaurants and a bar. In addition, the property features the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, a luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments. For further information, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com.

