Halekulani Okinawa To Host Premier Culinary Event In Partnership With 'DINING OUT RYUKYU-URUMA with LEXUS'

OKINAWA, Japan, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani Okinawa, the newly-opened, 5-star luxury beach resort in Okinawa Prefecture, today announced a partnership with DINING OUT, Japan's premier gastronomy event series, to host an exclusive culinary experience on the main island of Okinawa on January 18, 2020. The one-night-only event is the first in the DINING OUT series to welcome overseas guests and will introduce an open-air pop-up restaurant featuring fare from two acclaimed world-class chefs at a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We are ecstatic to be part of this exciting, first-of-its-kind event and partner with such a distinguished partner to introduce international visitors to Okinawa's culinary and cultural marvels," said Mr. Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa. "It is our mission to incorporate both local culinary and cultural heritage throughout the guest experience and collaborating with DINING OUT to host this event is a wonderful way to continue these efforts."

DINING OUT is known for creating legendary culinary events and outdoor pop-up restaurants in stunning and unexpected locations. Each event is designed to be unique in its location and environment and welcomes globally-recognized chefs to prepare dishes using ingredients that reflect each locale's unique history and culture.

The Ryukyu-Uruma edition of DINING OUT will take place in Uruma City against a uniquely Okinawan backdrop which spans the ruins of Katsuren Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that embodies the deep history and culture of Okinawa, offering views of the impressive Mid-Sea Road which connects four islands.

GohGan, the featured pop-up restaurant, comprises two chefs of international acclaim for whom the event marks the beginning of their next venture. Chef Gaggan Anand, whose eponymous restaurant has previously held the No. 1 ranking as "Asia's 50 Best Restaurant" for four consecutive years, and Chef Takeshi Fukuyama of La Maison de la Nature Goh, the only restaurant in Kyushu to also be ranked among "Asia's 50 Best Restaurants," will utilize the region's indigenous ingredients and cooking methods to create a sensory experience for guests. This pop-up will make the pair's twelfth collaboration and last pop-up activation ahead of the opening of their new joint restaurant, also called GohGan, in Fukuoka in the Kyushu Islands in 2021.

The DINING OUT event will be hosted by Takanori Nakamura, a contributing columnist on fashion, culture, travel and gastronomy, and Chairperson of the Japan region for "The World's 50 Best Restaurants."

DINING OUT RYUKYU-URUMA with LEXUS is available to guests of Halekulani Okinawa through the resort's Halekulani Okinawa Escapes program. In addition to the immersive DINING OUT experience, guests will receive a two-night accommodation (in either an Executive Ocean Suite, Coral Suite or Cliff Villa), daily breakfast, transportation to and from the DINING OUT venue courtesy of LEXUS and a $180 dining credit.

For more information and booking details, visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en/escape/dining_out.

About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 32 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including nine unique restaurants and bars. In addition, the property features the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, a luxury boutique, over 2,550 ft2 of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools, one of which is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third property in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments. For further information, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en.

About DINING OUT

Somewhere in Japan, premium open-air restaurant "DINING OUT" opens for just a few short days. The event seeks to uncover another side of each destination's unique charm through dining experience. Together with world renowned chefs, contemporary creators and motivated locals, guests will be entertained with sensational dishes full of new insight into the area 's natural environment and culture, at this outdoor restaurant. Not only sense of taste, but with all five senses, guests shall enjoy local area's charms at the symbolic venue of the area. DINING OUT is co-created with the local government and motivated locals, and this experience will help to continuously strengthen the regional economy.

