Halekulani Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award "#1 Hotel In Hawaii"

HONOLULU, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani, the legendary oceanfront oasis situated in the heart of Waikiki, has been awarded the title of the #1 Hotel in Hawaii in Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards.

This heavenly hotel is known for its sophisticated luxury, tranquility, and long history of Hawaiian hospitality. For over 100 years, Halekulani has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience the best of what the beloved island of Oahu has to offer. Situated among five oceanfront acres of Waikiki beach, the property features 453 guest rooms and suites designed with seven shades of white décor, assuring Halekulani is truly a "House Befitting Heaven."

"Halekulani is humbled and privileged to be recognized with such a prestigious award by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. This honor would not have been possible without the dedication of our exceptional staff. It is gratifying to know that our efforts have reflected so profoundly in guest experiences and led them to acknowledge us at the #1 Hotel in Hawaii," said Ulrich Krauer, General Manager.

Halekulani is home to La Mer, Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star restaurant, Orchids, recently ranked the #1 Best Brunch Restaurant in America by Yelp users, and House Without a Key, known for its sunset cocktails, Hawaiian music, and stunning views of the iconic Diamond Head. The award-winning SpaHalekulani is the first spa to explore the healing traditions of the Pacific and inspires guests to live well through holistic approaches promoting optimal healthy in and away from the spa with programs such as the monthly Living Well Series and the Visiting Masters series. The hotel's "For You, Everything" program, allows guests admission to some of Oahu's greatest art and cultural venues as well as a variety of offerings throughout the property, including the hotel's newest offering, "The Secret of Spearfishing: An Exclusive Hawaiian Expedition."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today. The full list of winners can be found here .

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 accolades, awards, and honoraria. The property has been named a winner of Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranking #1 hotel in Hawaii. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond, Hawaii's only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant and the longest running recipient of Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence on Oahu since 2008. For twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the new Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, opening October 25, 2019. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel.

Stay connected with Halekulani and share your #HalekulaniMoment via www.halekulani.com , on Twitter and Instagram at @HalekulaniHotel or on Facebook at Halekulani Hotel .

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

