Haleon Announces the Launch of Eroxon®, The First and Only FDA Cleared OTC Gel for Erectile Dysfunction, Available for U.S. Preorder Without a Prescription

Eroxon ® is Haleon's first offering in the sexual health space



Clinical studies show Eroxon ® is safe and effective in men with ED



Eroxon® is available now for Amazon pre-order; available on shelves and online at most major retailers in October 2024

WARREN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eroxon®, the first-and-only FDA cleared gel available without a prescription for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED), is now available for pre-order in the United States through Amazon and will be available at most major retailers in October 2024.

Eroxon® is clinically proven to help men get an erection within 10 minutes to foster physical intimacy (individual results may vary). The treatment stimulates nerve endings in the penis to help men with ED get and maintain an erection during sex. Given existing prescription solutions may take up to an hour to work (based on labels), Eroxon® addresses a significant unmet need for men experiencing ED.

Clinical study results show that Eroxon® is safe and effective in men with ED. While ED can be caused by underlying physical conditions, psychological challenges such as stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues may also contribute to ED, especially in younger men. Eroxon® aims to help men with ED enhance intimacy and connection in their relationships, fostering closer and more fulfilling partnerships.

Lisa Paley, President, North America at Haleon, said: "At Haleon, we have a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Introducing Eroxon to U.S. consumers reflects our belief that sexual health is a critical part of wellness. We understand how important making meaningful and intimate connections are to one's wellbeing, and Eroxon helps achieve just that. We are proud to take this bold step to make this first-of-its-kind over-the-counter (OTC) gel treatment accessible to the millions of men in the U.S. who are affected by ED."

Gerald Brock, MD, FRCSC, Haleon Partner, said: "The body of scientific evidence for Eroxon supports it as an effective, fast-acting, and accessible OTC ED treatment with an excellent safety profile."

How to use Eroxon®:

Unscrew cap. Pierce the tube seal with top of cap.

Squeeze tube firmly to empty all the contents onto finger(s), which will provide the correct dose.

Massage the gel onto the head of your penis for about 15 seconds. If you are uncircumcised, gently pull your foreskin back as far as comfortable before applying the gel. It may take a few attempts to achieve the desired effect.

You can apply the gel, or your partner can apply the gel to your penis as part of foreplay. In a clinical study, partners applied the product for the male as part of foreplay, which resulted in better outcomes.

For more information on Eroxon® and ED, visit eroxon.us, and to preorder visit Amazon.

About Erectile Dysfunction

ED is a common condition, impacting 1 in 4 men over the age of 221 – that's 30 million men.2 Men with ED may have trouble getting or maintaining an erection firm enough for sexual activity. Some men have trouble on occasion, while others may not be able to get an erection at all. ED typically becomes more prevalent as you age, impacting half of men over the age of 40.3 However, mild-to-moderate symptoms often go undetected and untreated, especially in younger men. For more information about erectile dysfunction (ED), please visit our website eroxon.us.

About Eroxon®

Eroxon®, launched by Haleon in the United States, is the first-and-only FDA cleared gel available without a prescription for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). The treatment works directly on the penis to stimulate nerve endings leading to increased blood flow to help men get and keep an erection for sex/intimacy. Eroxon® is a convenient and accessible ED treatment for millions of men. For more information, please visit our website eroxon.us.

About Haleon U.S.

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's U.S. brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected].

