Haleon Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult Products Due to Microbial Contamination

Haleon

24 Jan, 2024

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level. The product is being recalled due to microbial contamination.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult
Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult
Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult
Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult
Bottle
Bottle

In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection. In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur. However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.

To date, Haleon has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Robitussin Honey CF Max Day and Nighttime are cough syrups indicated for the temporary relief of symptoms occurring with cold or flu, hay fever, or other respiratory allergies. This recall covers only the following lots:

Product

Lot Number

 Expiry Date

ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 4OZ

T10810

31OCT2025

ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX DAY ADULT 8OZ

T08730
T08731
T08732
T08733
T10808

31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
31MAY2025
30SEP2025

ROBITUSSIN HONEY CF MAX NT ADULT 8OZ

T08740
T08742

30JUN2026
30JUN2026

Haleon is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all recalled products. Consumers that have purchased the product listed should stop consumption immediately. Please call our Consumer Relations team at +1-800-245-1040 (Monday through Friday 8 AM to 6 PM Eastern Time) or reach out via email to [email protected].

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

